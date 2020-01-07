Yakuza: How a dragon can have an English dub

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNmM9pivqQ0 [/ embed]

Yakuza has been around since the beginning of PlayStation 2, and since the franchise has been around for years, fans are used to some standards. One is the fact that the series usually only contains a Japanese vocalization track with English subtitles. As the last episode makes some changes, an English dub track may appear.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon may be the youngest entry into the longstanding franchise business. It will include a new cast of characters and a significant change in gameplay. Instead of being a fighting game, the title is played in traditional turn-based RPG combat. As we wait for more information on what to expect with this game and the narrative, a new rumor goes online that we may see an English voice actor with this new episode.

The game was featured on the PCB Productions website for productions in the areas of talent direction, mocap, vocabulary and dialogue. The California-based company has worked on several different video game projects in the past. What they usually offer is an English dub for video games like the Persona series. The listing has since been removed, so it can no longer be said whether this was incorrectly added or should not yet be discovered by fans.

In any case, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be an exclusive PlayStation 4 version with a Japanese release date for January 16, 2020, though the game is slated to be released worldwide later this year. Interested parties can watch the trailer for the game above.

Source: Reserera