Xilinx recovers 7% of its workforce and cites income headwinds

On Tuesday, Xilinx delivered mixed financial results for the third quarter after the bell and revealed that it plans to dismiss 7% of its employees due to headwind income.

The chip maker reported a third-quarter net profit of $ 162 million, or 64 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings amounted to 68 cents per share with revenue of $ 723 million, a decrease of 13% on an annual basis.

Analysts expected a non-GAAP profit of 59 cents per share with sales of $ 730.6 million. Xilinx shares fell by more than 8% after hours.

Xilinx said its wired and wireless operations were down 29% and the results were down in the quarter. The turnover of his data center group decreased by 16%. The weaknesses led the company to reduce its workforce and delay recruitment to replace wear. Xilinx said it plans to further reduce discretionary spending and that it focuses on additional operational efficiency throughout the company.

The company expects to take measures to generate up to $ 20 million in operational cost savings.

“As expected, our fiscal third quarter was a challenging quarter and our income was almost in the middle of our guidance. Given the headwind we experienced during the quarter, we have taken steps to reduce our operating costs that generated a profit that was better than our expectations, “said Victor Peng, CEO of Xilinx. “These are difficult actions, but we believe that the decisive steps we take to reset our operating costs will enable us to steer our growth strategy and technological roadmap while enabling a better level of operational profitability.”