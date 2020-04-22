Xilinx ends the year with record revenue

Xilinx on Wednesday recorded record annual revenues for fiscal 2020, with strong growth in its data center business.

The non-GAAP net profit of the 4Q 2020 chip maker was $ 193 million, or 78 cents per diluted share. Revenue was $ 756 million, down 9 percent year-over-year.

For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $ 853 million, or $ 3.35 per diluted share. Revenue reached $ 3.16 billion, 3 percent more than the previous year.

“Although our 2020 fiscal year has been a unique challenge, especially related to U.S. trade restrictions with Huawei, as well as some COVID-19 impact during the fourth quarter, we were able to deliver another record year with revenue of 3.16 billion of dollars, 3% more. over fiscal 2019, “CEO Victor Peng said in a statement. “The strength and diversity of our business was reflected in the results of our fourth fiscal quarter with strong sequential growth in both revenue and profitability.”

The Xilinx Data Center Group (DCG), which in the fourth quarter accounted for 10 percent of its sales, produced revenue growth of 22 percent during fiscal 2020 compared to the previous year. Growth was driven by increased adoption with high-end customers through computing, networking, and storage workloads.

The Wired and Wireless Group (WWG), which accounted for 24 percent of total revenue in the 4th quarter, was relatively flat over the next 20 years, with revenue up 1 percent. Xilinx said the business was slowed by U.S. trade restrictions and an industry slowdown on the 5G ramp. However, the company recently announced that Samsung will use Xilinx’s adaptive computing platform for 5G commercial deployments.

Aerospace and defense, industrial and testing and measurement (AIT) revenue, which accounted for half of 4th quarter sales, grew 5 percent annually. The automotive, broadcasting and consumer (ABC) markets, 16% of business in the fourth quarter, grew at an annual rate of 8 percent.

The Xilinx Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38 cents per share pending the common shares to be paid on June 3.

For the first quarter, Xilinx expects revenues ranging from $ 660 million to $ 720 million.