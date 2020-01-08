Xiaomi Mi Box S gets Prime Video, Android TV Pie update

Loading...

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best Android TV devices thanks to its price, and now it gets an important update. Android TV Pie is rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi Box S and brings Amazon Prime Video with it.

This update was launched last year for some users in the beta version, but is currently widely available to everyone. The update brings with it Android Pie, which includes some minor improvements to the user interface of Android TV, including the volume slider and the updated Settings menu.

What is more important about this update is that it adds support for Prime Video. As we have detailed earlier, Prime Video is only available on Android TV after manufacturers have updated their devices with support, something Xiaomi has now done for the Mi Box S. Once users update the device, the Prime Video app appears on the home screen and will be constantly updated via the Play Store.

In particular, the update also has the November 2019 security patch in tow. As the people of Android Police saw, a few users have reported problems with Chromecast since the update.

If you have not yet purchased a Mi Box S because it did not have access to the Amazon service, you can do so now for around $ 60 at Walmart.

