Xiaomi Mi 10 official teaser confirms quad camera, more

Xiaomi is only a few days away from the launch of its next big smartphones, the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. This week, the company has confirmed the design and some details of the company’s next major release.

In three posts to Weibo (via XDA), Xiaomi shows both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro without hiding many details. Thanks to these posts, we know with certainty that both devices will have quad camera arrays with a 108 megapixel camera on the back. It is currently not entirely clear what the other sensors will offer. However, we are likely to have at least telephoto and ultrawide lenses on board.

In addition to the cameras, Xiaomi also confirmed that a curved display is used here. Most likely, this is also used on both devices. Based on the teaser, it resembles what Samsung used previously. This display also seems to have a hole for the camera pointing forward in the top left corner.

In the other two teasers shown below, Xiaomi also shows the inside of the Mi 10 series. Apparently the Mi 10 will have the largest heat dissipation board in a smartphone. Xiaomi says (and shows) that it’s roughly three times what Huawei uses in the Mate 30 Pro, and the company also mentions that graphene was used in its design to help heat dissipation.

Xiaomi will officially present the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in an online event on February 13th.

