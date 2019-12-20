XGIMI MoGo Pro is an Android TV projector that lacks content

Loading...

In recent months I have been able to use a product that I have always wanted, a portable home projector. The XGIMI MoGo and MoGo Pro use Google & # 39; s Android TV and offer an excellent media consumption experience, but unfortunately they lack some very important pieces of content.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Projection, hardware and remote control

The most important part of a projector is the projection itself, the image that it throws on your wall.

In the case of the XGIMI MoGo Pro, that image is a sharp 1080p projection that looks great even when used on a large format. Regarding the lesser MoGo, you look at 540p. That is not nearly as impressive, but as long as you are at a good distance, it looks fine to me. The colors on both are solid and even the 210 lumens on the lesser unit and 300 on the Pro is more than enough to look inside, as long as you are not in a bright room. In both cases this is clearer than comparable options such as the Anker Nebula Capsule II.

Of course you would expect a decent quality from a projector like this these days. What I found impressive was actually the XGIMI software that was added on top of Google & # 39; s Android TV. At the bottom of the remote control there is a switch that allows you to activate autofocus, which works very well. You can also focus manually by leaving the switch there and pressing the volume buttons up or down.

There are also options in the software to help correct for uneven surfaces or even use the project from a sharp angle of up to 40 degrees. It is a very handy option to help use the device in more scenarios.

Looking at the hardware itself, the XGIMI MoGo and MoGo Pro are well equipped across the board. Both devices have a wireless remote control that controls power, navigation and has a button for using Google Assistant. The remote control reacts very well and feels quite nice. On the back of both machines you will also find a 3.5 mm audio port, HDMI-in, USB and also a power connection. I wish the power cable was USB-C, but I can overlook this.

The entire body is also well constructed. It is almost entirely plastic, but it still feels sturdy. The design itself is also quite attractive, although I wish it was offered in black along with the silver / white. There is a nice load on the device with its internal battery, which apparently works for 4 hours. In my tests, that seems to be roughly accurate.

Sound quality

Buried under the grill on the XGIMI MoGo and MoGo Pro is a speaker array that, to be honest, is not bad at best. The speakers are powered by Harman Kardon and deliver 6 W of power. That is not nearly loud enough for a home theater, but it is enough to watch a movie or show on the way.

The sound itself is fairly clear, but despite its built-in woofer it is not great at producing bass and bass. Watching Spider-Man: Far From Home was not an ideal experience, but more informal types of content such as YouTube videos were better for my institution. Fortunately, you can always stream the audio via Bluetooth or via the audio port on the back.

XGIMI also advertises using the MoGo as a Bluetooth speaker, but frankly you get better sound from much more affordable speakers.

Android TV

What really caught my attention with the XGIMI MoGo and MoGo Pro projectors was the fact that they are running Android TV.

In terms of the interface this is the same Android TV that you would find on a Shield TV, Xiaomi Mi Box and other devices certified by Google. That also means that you have access to the Play Store with thousands of apps and games.

How does it perform? With 2 GB of RAM and a quad-core Amlogic processor, I was particularly pleased with the way the MoGo could maintain navigation. It does not stay behind, except shortly after startup and apps generally run smoothly. My biggest complaint was with Hulu who, for whatever reason, would get stuck playing certain content.

Netflix or Disney +? No

By far the biggest problem with XGIMI's MoGo and MoGo Pro are the two services they don't have good access to. Both Netflix and Disney + are not shows here. Technically, both can be sideloaded and there is a tutorial explaining how to do this for Netflix. However, these are major disadvantages in my eyes. In my tests I couldn't even get Netflix to work.

For anyone who buys such a projector, the lack of the two largest streaming services is a huge disadvantage. Moreover, telling a consumer that they have to sideload the apps manually is something that the vast majority do not want to do.

With Disney +, the simple solution is Chromecast. Just like any other Android TV, the MoGo & # 39; s both have Chromecast built in and you can easily transfer content from your phone to the projector. To make things even better, I found that Chromecast worked slightly better on the MoGo compared to most Android TV devices. It's just a shame that Netflix blocks support for the device as a cast target.

However, XGIMI has told me that it hopes to support both Disney + and Amazon Prime Video by the end of 2019, a deadline that is fast approaching.

Pro or not?

There are two options with the XGIMI MoGo series. The standard model is $ 399, while the Pro is $ 550. For the price difference of $ 150 you only get upgrades for image quality. Instead of 540p video, 1080p sharper. Instead of 210 lumen with maximum brightness, 300 lumen.

Both are great upgrades, but personally I don't know if they are worth the upgrade for most people. However, the extra brightness is probably more useful than the extra sharpness. You will have to decide what is best for you, but personally I would stick with the basic model, especially with regard to sales. The basic model is priced as low as $ 299 with sales which is a fantastic deal.

The XGIMI MoGo and XGIMI MoGo Pro are available on Amazon.

More about Android TV:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. Lake.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: