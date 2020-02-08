XFL schedule: Vince McMahon’s football league returns and starts the 2020 season on Saturday

WASHINGTON – The XFL starts the season on Saturday, giving football fans the chance to shake off the blues after the Super Bowl.

The league has multi-year agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast their games from 2020.

This is the second time that Vince McMahon has opened a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted a season in 2001, a joint venture between WWE and NBC.

All 43 XFL games – 40 regular season, three playoffs – are broadcast on ABC or Fox at 24. The rest will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN shows the championship game on April 26th.

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Here is the list of ABC and ESPN games for the 2020 XFL season, all games ET.

February 8: Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

February 9: St. Louis BattleHawks v Dallas Renegades, ESPN, 5:00 p.m.

February 15: New York Guardians v DC Defenders, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

February 16: Dallas Renegades v LA Wildcats, ABC, 3:00 p.m.

February 22: Houston Roughnecks v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

February 23: New York Guardians v St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

February 29: LA Wildcats v New York Guardians, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 1: DC Defenders v Tampa Bay Vipers, ESPN2, 7pm

MARCH 7: Seattle Dragons v Houston Roughnecks, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 8: Tampa Bay Vipers v LA Wildcats, ESPN, 9:00 p.m.

MARCH 14: Houston Roughnecks v New York Guardians, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 15: LA Wildcats vs. Seattle Dragons, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MARCH 21: Dallas Renegades v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 22: New York Guardians v Seattle Dragons, ABC, 3:00 p.m.

MARCH 28: Tampa Bay Vipers v DC Defenders, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

MARCH 29: Houston Roughnecks vs. LA Wildcats, ABC, 3:00 p.m.

April 4: DC Defenders v New York Guardians, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

APRIL 5: Tampa Bay Vipers v St. Louis BattleHawks, ESPN, 12:00 noon

April 11: Houston Roughnecks v Seattle Dragons, ABC, 2:00 p.m.

April 12: DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks; or New York Guardians v Tampa Bay Vipers, ABC, 2 p.m.

APRIL 19: XFL West Division Final, ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

APRIL 26: XFL Championship, ESPN, 3:00 p.m.

