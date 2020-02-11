XFL ratings for Games of Week 1 show solid TV numbers

Cardale Jones and the DC Defenders watched their first XFL game in 2020 with over three million viewers. Photo credit: XFL / YouTube

The XFL ratings look good after just four games in the 2020 restart season. With a new football brand arriving less than a week after Super Bowl 54, sports fans seemed keen to see at least the league’s games on the opening weekend.

While the XFL’s viewership for the first few games was decent, it looks like TV viewers could be where the league can really score. The ESPN numbers in particular made a solid debut.

What were the XFL ratings in week 1?

Saturday was the official starting shot for the 2020 season when Cardale Jones and the DC Defenders targeted the Seattle Dragons on ABC and ESPN had them streamed online. It was eagerly awaited as fans wanted to see how the new league would develop after their failed attempt in 2001.

This particular attempt was more closely related to Vince McMahon’s WWE and was considered unconventional, while the new brand has unique rules, no cheerleaders, and no WWE association with the product behind Vince McMahon’s name.

Based on a report by Austin Karp from the Sports Business Journal, an average of 3.3 million viewers were rated for the XFL 2020 rating of the first game.

The FOX Business reached the audience for the game Dragons vs. Defenders at 4:45 p.m. a peak of around four million viewers. until 5 p.m. Eastern time part of the matchup. DC won the game 31-19.

These numbers are comparable to the Christmas Day NBA game with the Celtics and Raptors and the New Year’s Eve college football game Liberty Bowl.

ABC’s XFL opener reached an average of 3.3 million viewers. Some current sporting events outside of football that attracted a similarly large audience:

December 31: Liberty Bowl on ESPN: Navy-Kansas State

December 25: Celtics Raptors on ESPN

December 29: Liga MX Final Leg 2 on Univision: Chivas-Club America

– Austin Karp (@AustinKarp), February 10, 2020

The @ xfl2020 on ESPN / ABC got off to a good start! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9

– ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020

The league offered two more games for fans on Sunday. The second of these competitions consisted of a new football team in St. Louis, the BattleHawks, which took over the role of the city team after the Rams left for Los Angeles. Their opening game took place in Dallas against the Renegades, a team coached by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops.

This game, which the BattleHawks won 15: 9, was also seen on ESPN and had an average of almost 2.5 million viewers.

ESPN’s two XFL games saw an average of 2.9 million viewers over the weekend.

* The game in St. Louis-Dallas on Sunday reached an average of 2,495,000 viewers (and 7.4 in St. Louis).

* The game in Seattle-DC reached an average of 3.303 million viewers on Saturday.

– John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 10, 2020

Ticket sales were also strong on the opening weekend

According to FOX Business, all four of the XFL’s opening games had announced more than 17,000 spectators. Even though the number of visitors to NFL games could not keep up with the number of viewers, they were good enough to generate a good deal of sales.

Sports reporter Darren Rovell said the XFL ticket sales already outperformed the Alliance of American Football (AAF) season.

Before kick-off, the XFL had already exceeded ticket sales for the entire AAF season.

– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2020

The AAF was similar to the original XFL in that it failed without leaving a season behind.

The AAF League should go into the regular season for 10 weeks in 2019, but stop operating after only eight weeks. Shortly thereafter, players were allowed to sign AAF contracts to sign with the NFL teams, and the league filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

However, Vince McMahon and the people behind their 2020 Football League hope the strong XFL ratings and earnings will continue, so this product can last more than a few seasons.

Another four games will take place in week 2, but the tension may not be as high as at the debut. So far, the XFL TV ratings, visitor numbers and ticket sales seem to be good enough to go beyond the level of the AAF.