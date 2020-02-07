XFL football: NPR

The XFL expects a surprising second life and starts the games this weekend. In this file photo, Brian Roberson, a broad San Francisco Demons receiver, jumps over Dell McGee’s Xtreme cornerback in Los Angeles during a 2001 game.

The XFL will restart this weekend almost two decades after the collapse.

As early as 2001, Vince McMahon, CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, promised a new kind of football game: faster, more violent duels, creative new rules, a brazen attitude and lightly dressed cheerleaders.

“We welcome you to our football brand,” said McMahon in his 2001 opening speech before growling. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is the XFL.”

Instead of tossing a coin, two players sprinted to the ball to gain possession. The coaches and players were mapped and conversations on the field were broadcast live on television. At half-time, cameras went into the cheerleaders’ locker room. Players used nicknames on the back of their jerseys instead of surnames and spawned personalities like “He Hate Me”. The XFL even heralded the regular use of now-ubiquitous aerial footage from Skycams.

The league worked with NBC and the first games had meteoric ratings. But fans were dropping in droves with regard to sloppy gameplay and falling TV ratings. The league worked after just one season.

The second version in 2020 promises less exaggerated entertainment and better football. XFL officials say they have the resources they need to stay. McMahon has reportedly promised to invest half a billion dollars. He’s betting on getting football fans’ attention during the six-month NFL off-season.

Eight teams – Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Florida and Washington – will start on Saturday and Sunday.

The XFL ran a teaser commercial during the Super Bowl, in which an artificial doctor cited the league as an antidote to the “football withdrawal syndrome”.

The 10-week season lasts most of the spring and ends with a championship game on April 26th. Many leagues have tried to succeed in spring football and so far all have failed.

Learn more about what distinguishes the XFL from the NFL and what it can or cannot make a permanent league.

What is the draw? Unique rules and personalities.

The XFL promises many folds that make the game interesting:

A “comeback time”: Often, NFL or college teams run the ball out of the clock with the leadership at the end of the game. In the XFL, the clock mostly stops after each game within the last two minutes of each half, so that subsequent teams can catch up and win.

Often, NFL or college teams run the ball out of the clock with the leadership at the end of the game. In the XFL, the clock mostly stops after each game within the last two minutes of each half, so that subsequent teams can catch up and win. No additional points: The XFL says that extra points after a touchdown are a matter of course, so added some spices with flag football rules. Instead of kicking, teams can play games from the 10, 5, or 2 yard line. If they get to the end zone, they get 3, 2 or 1 extra point. The rule, coupled with the comeback phase, means that the teams have a better chance of overcoming a deficit and could create more games that remain interesting in the fourth quarter.

The XFL says that extra points after a touchdown are a matter of course, so added some spices with flag football rules. Instead of kicking, teams can play games from the 10, 5, or 2 yard line. If they get to the end zone, they get 3, 2 or 1 extra point. The rule, coupled with the comeback phase, means that the teams have a better chance of overcoming a deficit and could create more games that remain interesting in the fourth quarter. Games under three hours: NFL games last three hours and 12 minutes on average and have a lot of downtime, but the XFL tries to put the same number of games in less time. It will have a shorter 25-second music box and the clock will run out of bounds after incomplete games and games instead of stopping as is the case in the NFL and NCAA. The XFL also limits each team to two breaks per half, shortens the halftime to 10 minutes, and prevents coaches from challenging games (although most games can be checked by officials if they choose to).

NFL games last three hours and 12 minutes on average and have a lot of downtime, but the XFL tries to put the same number of games in less time. It will have a shorter 25-second music box and the clock will run out of bounds after incomplete games and games instead of stopping as is the case in the NFL and NCAA. The XFL also limits each team to two breaks per half, shortens the halftime to 10 minutes, and prevents coaches from challenging games (although most games can be checked by officials if they choose to). Over time: Gone are “first team wins” or games that end in a tie. New rules are similar to soccer penalties or hockey shootouts. Overtime consists of five laps in which the teams try to score from the 5-yard line. The team with the most points at the end wins.

Gone are “first team wins” or games that end in a tie. New rules are similar to soccer penalties or hockey shootouts. Overtime consists of five laps in which the teams try to score from the 5-yard line. The team with the most points at the end wins. Multiple forward passes in one game: A quarterback can throw against another player, and as long as that second player is behind the line of the scrimmage, he can go against another player. The rule could spawn some innovative trick games.

The XFL says it will also make political gestures from players during the games, such as former San Francisco 49 quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knees during the national anthem to protest how the police deal with people in color.

In terms of coaches and players, the XFL has won some big names, such as former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops, who will coach the Dallas Renegades, and quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship in and for Ohio DC Defenders will play. Other former college and NFL players and those trying to make the NFL will round off the squad.

It is unclear who could be a runaway personality in the league, much like Rod Smart (aka “He Hate Me”) in 2001. Jeff Badet, a renegade receiver, used his helmet visors based on Internet memes during training , caused a sensation. including SpongeBob.

Why is it so difficult to start a new league?

Several other independent professional football leagues that want to benefit from spring football, such as the Arena Football League (1987-2008), the United Football League (2009-2012) and the Alliance of American Football (2018), have all merged over the past 20 years years.

Most of these leagues came up to ride the NFL coattails. The NFL is the largest and most profitable sports league in the world, says Darin White, executive director of the Samford University Center for Sports Analytics, which measures the “relevance” of different leagues in the sports world.

White knows a little about the situation. Samford is just outside of Birmingham, Ala., Where four previously failed football leagues had a team.

“It’s like any other business,” said White. “Someone believes there are enough eyeballs for a sport to make it a profitable undertaking.

“But most (leagues) don’t have enough capital at the end of the day to survive.”

He says the XFL must take a minor league baseball franchise approach: connect with communities, do all-in marketing with “crazies,” and make sure the fans are engaged.

A San Francisco Demons fan holds up a sign during the first XFL game in San Francisco in 2001.

But fans now have so many options for offering live entertainment and streaming at home that it can be difficult to get people excited about a new option.

“There will be a lot of interest in testing this new, shiny, cool thing, but staying power is key,” said White. “When people go to the game, what is the fan experience like? Did they have a good time? Do they like the product on the field?”

These are crucial questions as to whether the league can turn football fans into XFL fans. Most professional and college teams act according to years of tradition or with deep roots in a community. The XFL has to build that, he says.

White retains the verdict until after the first season of the XFL, where his sports analysis center can measure the growth and engagement of fans.

“It will be fun to sit back and watch,” said White. “Nine leagues have tried it before and everyone is in the pro football graveyard.”

One thing is certain: “It is a completely different sports and media world in 2020 than in 2001.”