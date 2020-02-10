XFL commissioner reveals the real reason Colin Kaepernick was not signed

The XFL league started its season last weekend, and Colin Kaepernick was arguably the most famous free NFL agent who didn’t play for her. XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced on Saturday why Kaepernick has not yet been signed by the XFL.

XFL commissioner reveals why Colin Kaepernick was not signed

Fox News reported that the commissioner said Kaepernick’s representatives had been contacted by the XFL, but they could not agree on a salary.

“We thought about it,” said Luck. “We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league and therefore we want to make sure that we are responsible for tax and prudent. And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so you know, we couldn’t go that route. “

“We spoke to his representative and the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range,” he continued.

XFL has a strong stance on the national anthem

Happiness continued that he was not sure if the XFL would change its stance on Kaepernick if he lowered his wages. He also spoke about the league’s stance on protests during the national anthem that players have to stand up for.

“There are many ways for players to express themselves with all of the platforms that exist today,” said Luck. “You know, it’s your responsibility as a player in our league to stand for the national anthem that we believe. But we think it’s important to have that – this requirement on our players. “

Kaepernick was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 when he started sitting during the national anthem. He campaigned to protest racial inequality in the United States. Many Americans were offended by it. They saw the behavior not only as an insult to the American flag, but also to those who fought and died for it.

When the ex-NFL player changed tactics on his knees, other NFL players joined the protest. As a result, viewership and NFL ratings suffered on matchday.

Kaepernick doesn’t deserve a signature

Colin Kaepernick left the 49ers in 2017 and has yet to be signed by another professional football team. Be it NFL or XFL. Why should Kaepernick want to play for an American pro team in view of his anti-American behavior?

I greet the XFL for requiring players to stand during the national anthem. And I hope that Oliver Luck and the XFL will hold their own on Kaepernick.

