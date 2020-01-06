Xerox will receive $ 24 billion in financing commitments for the HP buy-out offer

Loading...

As part of its ongoing commitment to HP, Xerox announced on Monday that it has received $ 24 billion in binding financing commitments from Citi, Mizuho and Bank of America to support the proposed combination with its much larger competitor.

John Visentin, CEO of Xerox, said in a letter to Xerox shareholders that the financing commitment is intended to alleviate concerns that Xerox could not raise the capital needed to finance its squeeze-out proposal.

“We have always maintained that our proposal is not subject to unforeseen financing, but for the avoidance of doubt we have obtained binding financing obligations (which are not subject to a due diligence condition) from Citi, Mizuho and Bank of America,” Visentin wrote in the shareholders letter. “My offer is to meet you in person, with or without your advisors, to start negotiating this transaction.”

In November, Xerox offered to pay $ 22.00 per share for HP, consisting of 77% cash and 23% shares, or $ 17 cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share. The HP management board unanimously rejected the bid and argued that the bid was significantly undervalued and not in the interest of the shareholders. HP has a market value of $ 27 billion, about three times the size of Xerox.

Xerox then sent a letter to HP’s board of directors and urged the company to reconsider its purchase offer, otherwise it would submit its case directly to HP’s shareholders. From there, the HP board of directors sent a rather blunt letter to Xerox and to Icahn Enterprises who essentially told Xerox that financially just isn’t good enough to buy a much larger company.

Undeterred, Xerox began to pitch the buyout for HP shareholders, arguing that the increased cash flow from a combined HP / Xerox would help to pay off debts, increase capital return for shareholders, and encourage more investment in innovation . Xerox also said that HP has important market gaps in segments where Xerox is strong, such as Office A3 and managed services. The complementary portfolios would increase the total addressable market for both brands, Xerox said.

