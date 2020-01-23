Xerox said it plans to bring a whole range of new directors to HP’s annual shareholder meeting in an effort to overthrow HP’s existing board through shareholder voting. The nominees are current and former board members of Ally Financial, American Airlines, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Jefferies and Wynn Resorts.

“We believe that HP shareholders can be better served by a new slate of independent directors who understand the challenges of running a global business and value the value that can be created by realizing the synergies of a combination with Xerox,” said John Visentin, CEO of Xerox.

In response, HP called the nominations a “self-serving tactic by Xerox to advance its proposal,” claiming that Xerox’s offerings undervalued HP and “posed a significant risk to the detriment of HP shareholders.”

The move is the last in a series of controversial back and forth communication between the two companies after HP rejected a Xerox buy-out offer in November.

Xerox offered to pay $ 22.00 per share for HP, consisting of 77% cash and 23% shares, or $ 17 cash and 0.137 Xerox share for each HP share. The HP management board unanimously rejected the bid and argued that the bid was significantly undervalued and not in the interest of the shareholders. HP has a market value of $ 27 billion, about three times the size of Xerox.

Xerox then sent a new letter to the HP Board of Directors and urged the company to reconsider its purchase offer, otherwise it would refer its case directly to the HP shareholders. From there, the HP board of directors sent a rather blunt response to Xerox, as did Icahn Enterprises, who essentially told Xerox that financially just isn’t good enough to buy a much larger company.

Undeterred, Xerox began to pitch the buyout for HP shareholders, arguing that the increased cash flow from a combined HP / Xerox would help to pay off debts, increase capital return for shareholders, and encourage more investment in innovation . Xerox also said that HP has significant market gaps in segments where Xerox is strong, such as Office A3 and managed services.

The story continued earlier this month when Xerox announced that it had received $ 24 billion in binding financing commitments from Citi, Mizuho and Bank of America to support the proposed combination with HP. In a letter to HP shareholders, the CEO of Xerox said that the financing commitment was intended to alleviate concerns that Xerox could not raise the capital needed to finance its squeeze-out proposal.

HP quickly dismissed the financing obligation and said it was irrelevant because Xerox’s buy-out offer was still too low.

