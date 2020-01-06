Xenoma's intelligent e-skin pajamas open up a whole new level of wearability

Loading...

As every Rihanna fan knows, pajamas are back. But a Japanese smart clothing brand is pushing in a way that RiRi couldn’t handle.

Xenoma, based in Tokyo, presented a collection of chic pajamas called e-skin Sleep & Lounge at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Unveiled on Sunday.

A Xenoma supermodel in her smart PJs.

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

There are two main styles: a light, classic grandpa look that feels loose, airy and soft, and a jersey kangaroo pocket sweat suit that feels cozy enough to keep you warm in winter.

But these are not just any PJs. They monitor the wearer’s heart rate, breathing and vital functions while they are sleeping. They also provide insight into the sleep pattern, log activity levels, and trigger an alarm when you move through the Apple Watch if it detects that you have stumbled and fallen.

A sensor in the pajama pockets detects falls.

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

While theoretically anyone could wear these high-tech types, the pajama collection is intended for the elderly. Xenoma’s CEO and co-founder, Ichiro Amimori, says pajamas are a natural health tool for this population – more than bracelets that require you to charge them daily and remember to put them on. Some doctors agree that these requirements do not make typical wrist wearables suitable for an older clientele.

“Normal wearables are not really portable,” Amimori told Mashable.

My friend is stylish and safe.

Image: RACHEL KRAUS / MASHABLE

Xenoma plans to launch the e-skin Sleep & Lounge collection in the United States this spring. It has a partnership with the Tokyo brand Urban Research for a launch in Japan in May. We can hardly wait to slip into something more comfortable – in safety!