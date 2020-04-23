Xbox Series X Xbox One – Gears 5ex can load up to four times faster than BGR

The developer says the Xbox Series X Gear 5 can be loaded four times faster than the Xbox One.

This has been accomplished without any code changes, which implies that Xbox Series X games will be able to load even faster when developers start optimizing their games for the next gen console.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says next gen games will be revealed soon.

Microsoft shared details about the Xbox Series X we’ve been waiting for for the first half of March, but the company has gone dark in the weeks since. Aside from Wednesday’s console revelation on the console, we haven’t learned much about the next Xbox, but recent interviews with Windows Central provide some interesting insights into the features Microsoft announced last month.

The whole piece is worth reading, but we’re going to focus on an interview with Mike Rayner, technical director of The Consortium, a team that made Gears 5 for Xbox One and PC. We keep hearing about the inclusion of solid-state drive (SSD) as one of the next generation’s biggest leaps, but Rayner helps explain how much new technology makes a difference in a game like Gears 5.

“With the Xbox Series X, out of the gate, we’ve reduced our load-time by more than 4x with no code changes,” he said. “With the new Direct Storage APIs and the new hardware decompression, we can improve I / O performance and reduce CPU overhead, both of which are necessary for faster loading.”

In a nutshell: The Xbox One game, released just a few months ago, loads up to four times faster on the Xbox Series X before the developer hits the game code. In other words, it’s the tip of the iceberg.

Raynor went into great detail on the next-gen Xbox improvements:

With each generation, we expected the generation leap in CPU, GPU and memory performance. The Xbox Series X offers more against these expectations. As a game developer, the massive I / O improvements on the Xbox Series X are one of the exciting improvements that have exceeded expectations. In the current generation, as our world fidelity and size grow, we’ve seen and installed download times and increased the size of runtime I / O demands, making it challenging to maintain load-times expectations and meet world streaming demands without loss of detail. The Xbox Series X is comprehensively designed to meet this challenge directly.

For those of you interested in the praise of Rayner’s Xbox Series X, you don’t have to wait long to find out if he is hyperbolic. The upgrade for the Gears 5 will be available for the Xbox Series X when the console launches this fall, and we can see for ourselves how much difference SSD makes.

This is not the big news dump we were expecting, but we don’t wait much time for it. Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinted in a tweet on Thursday that revealing the “next step” rollout of Series X would be “not much of a wait” and games. As much as we’ve heard of consoles, we haven’t seen the next gen games, but that will change over the next few weeks.

