Xbox Series X won't have first-party exclusivity for a while

Phil Spencer confirms that “15 Xbox game studios” are working on new games for the console.

A small selection of potentially “real time” renders include a dramatic zoom in on Halo’s Master Chief. Halo Infinite is expected to launch near the Xbox 2020 X holiday 2020 launch window.

Phil Spencer then showed the new game Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, which he said “was all built into the engine to take full advantage of the Xbox X series.”

As early as mid-2016, Microsoft revealed the first details of Xbox One Scorpio (which became Xbox One X), and Sony only confirmed rumors of the existence of the PlayStation 4 Neo (which became PS4 Pro). At that time, we had a simple question for the near future of the console industry:

“Are developers expected to continue to make games fully compatible with the original Xbox One and PS4 (console hardware that will still be eight years old by 2021) by 2021? Or will developers be allowed to focus on the ‘ Legacy ‘Neo / Scorpio hardware and (probably) what new top-end upgrades will they replace? “

Now that such an announced console future approaches the current console future (a year before our original predictions), we have a temporary answer, at least for Microsoft. In a recent interview with MCV magazine, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, announced that there are no plans to detract from the compatibility of the original Xbox One with the first year or two of games for the upcoming Xbox Series X. ,

“As our content will be released over the next year, all of our games, like PCs, will play this family of devices up and down,” said Booty. “We want to make sure that someone who invests in Xbox between now and (Series X) feels that they have made a good investment and that we are committed to them with content.”

The console is the new PC

It’s hard to exaggerate how strange the idea of ​​an exclusive, free launch for a new generation of video game consoles is. For example, when the original Xbox One came out, you had to upgrade your outdated Xbox 360 hardware if you wanted to play heavily promoted first-party games like Killer Instinct, Forza Motorsport 5, Ryse: Son of Rome, and Dead Rising 3 , to name just a few. These exclusives were supposed to be the “system vendors” who would otherwise convince satisfied console gamers to eventually spend hundreds of dollars on new hardware.

For the launch of the X series, however, heavily advertised launch titles like Halo Infinite will still be playable on your original Xbox One (even if this seven year old system is old enough to be bundled with a Kinect). In the same MCV interview, Booty notes that the Halo Infinite team “will definitely do things to take advantage of (Series X).” Of course, what Booty is not talking about is how this team can be held back by a requirement to accommodate players on more limited Xbox One hardware.

Booty’s interview focuses primarily on first-party content, so third-party providers could theoretically develop games that require the power of the X series. However, in relation to previous console transitions, third-party vendors are usually more willing to spend the first few years of a new generation of consoles that split their core games across multiple levels of hardware. In late 2013, for example, games like Battlefield 4, Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag, NBA2K14 and Skylanders Swap Force were released simultaneously on the brand new Xbox One and the eight year old Xbox 360.

It is currently unclear whether previous versions of Series X need to be split into separate versions at all to make them suitable for multiple generations of Microsoft consoles. The history of Xbox One X 2017 suggests that a single version of a new game may be playable on three different levels of the Microsoft console, and there may be only minor graphic differences.

However, the Xbox One X was always sold as a “mid-generation” stop-gap upgrade that never used games that required an upgrade from the original Xbox One. For the X series, Booty limits this type of promise to “next year, two years,” which implies that the original Xbox One (and even the One X) will eventually lose developer support and be the same as the Xbox 360.

It is not yet known when and how suddenly this exit will occur. The fact that the transition won’t even start seriously when Series X starts is something console owners are not used to.

On the PC side, gamers are more used to this kind of gradual obsolescence. In this market, various game manufacturers can set more detailed “minimum requirements” for GPU, CPU and RAM levels, and players can update individual parts if enough games justify the investment.

In Microsoft’s new tiered Xbox hardware universe, the switch from “Everything works on Xbox One” to “Nothing works on Xbox One” can be a little sudden. Still, it’s interesting to see that Xbox One owners won’t need to upgrade to the X series later this year to enjoy exclusive software for now.

