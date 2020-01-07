Xbox series X | Games, prize, release date and more

Loading...

What is the Xbox X series? Consider this: it has been more than six years since the launch of the Xbox One and Microsoft has significantly changed the platform at the time. With the discontinuation of Kinect, a complete redesign of the Xbox One S and major improvements to the Xbox One X, the Xbox One has had a pretty incredible run.

But revisions like this can only get a console so far, and it makes us think about what comes next. Microsoft is working on the next generation of consoles and quite a few details have emerged about the system, including the definitive name and a look at the PC-like design.

In a recent interview, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said he expects the console to compete favorably with the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 on price and power, and some rumors have even fixed a price for the Xbox Series X: $ 499. (We think that it is closer to $ 400.) Will it achieve that goal? And when will it arrive? Here’s everything you need to know.

The hardware: a PC-like architecture

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tUqIHwHDEc (/ embed)

Microsoft continues to blur the line between console and PC gaming, and Xbox Series X certainly reflects that in its physical design. The console looks like a PC tower and although it can be placed on its side like the current systems, the standard orientation appears to be vertical. It is considerably larger than the current Xbox One X and Xbox One S systems, although the footprint in an entertainment center cannot be much larger.

The system will use a custom processor that uses Zen 2 and RDNA architecture via AMD, and it will be able to use ray tracing, Auto Low Latency Mode and Dynamic Latency Input. It also comes with GDDR6 RAM and an NVMe SSD for super fast loading, and can deliver 4K gameplay at 60 frames per second and 8K images.

Despite the 8K capability, the head of the Xbox Phil Spencer has said that the focus for Xbox Series X games will be on playability and frame rate. This may mean that we see a lower resolution, while this would otherwise affect the ability of a game to reach 60 frames per second or more.

If the information from Andrew Reiner from Game Informer is correct, the PS5 system could still be more powerful than the Xbox Series X. From now on it’s nothing more than a rumor.

Dimensions

–

Weight

–

Color

–

CPU

Custom AMD with Zen 2 and Navi technology, 12 TFLOPS

GPU

Reportedly “Arcturus 12”

Memory

GDDR6, reportedly 16GB

Memory bandwidth

–

storage area

NVMe SSD, size unclear

Optical drive

Yes

Max resolution

8K

HDR

–

ports

HDMI x2, USB-C x2, S / PDIF

Online subscription

–

connectivity

–

price

–

availabilty

Holiday 2020

Review of digital trends

Coming soon

Performance

It’s a way, way too early to measure the performance of an unreleased console that will be released in a year … right? Not so fast. A rumor currently circulating suggests that the PS5 is currently beating the next-gen Series X device – at least according to an insider who speculates on a thread in an online chat about PS5 and Xbox Series X performance; one user wrote that PS5 is simply better, reports BGR.

“At the moment, game performance is better on PS5. I believe this is probably because PS5 development hardware and software are in a more advanced state. I fully expect (Series X) to close that gap as they deliver more mature development kits and software, ”wrote the forum member.

New controller

The Xbox Series X is equipped with a new controller, which offers tweaks on the controller design of the Xbox One without drastically changing it. It has a share button, similar to the button on the Switch and PS4 controllers, and it has a new directional pad based on the design of the latest Xbox One Elite controller. The shape has also changed somewhat, but it must be immediately recognizable for current Xbox players.

Project xCloud

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzV_xrisMko (/ embed)

Sony’s PlayStation Now subscription service allows PS4 users to stream games from the cloud instead of buying and downloading them directly – and in Japan, the Nintendo Switch has even flirted with this for Resident Evil 7.

Such a service does not exist on the Xbox One, but during Microsoft’s E3 2018 presentation, Spencer revealed that his team is currently developing cloud gaming technology that allows you to play console-quality titles from different devices.

It was later revealed that this service was called Project xCloud and that it can play Xbox games on different devices with lower power, such as mobile phones. Games also support the use of Bluetooth-powered Xbox controllers.

Project xCloud runs on blades made from Xbox One S hardware, which must guarantee a gameplay experience similar to local Xbox One systems. It is not made as a replacement for consoles and is compatible with Xbox systems. A price point has not yet been announced, but we estimate that it will cost around $ 15 a month to keep a subscription. With the price of Stages for Google at $ 10 and xCloud probably comes with an Xbox Live subscription, $ 15 sounds reasonable.

If Microsoft’s plans for xCloud on Xbox Series X are similar to those on Xbox One, players have a few different options for playing games via streaming. One of these will be to subscribe to a service that Microsoft has not yet fully detailed, with which you can play the same games on different devices such as mobile phones. You can use your own console separately as a streaming server, where you play every game you own for free via a separate device on your console.

However, Xbox Series X will not leave discs. Matt Booty from Microsoft has confirmed that the system will have an optical drive during an E3 2019 interview with Eurogamer, emphasizing that the company knows that players enjoy building ‘a collection’ of physical games.

Backward compatibility

The Xbox One introduced backward compatibility with Xbox 360 games a few years ago and eventually added backward compatibility with original Xbox games. This policy remains in effect on Xbox Series X.

During E3 2019, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Series X will be compatible with all three previous generations of Xbox games, although not necessarily all games released for that system. The same team that brought backwards compatibility with Xbox One will do this for Xbox Series X, and you can expect that all games that you could play on Xbox One through backwards compatibility will also work on Series X.

VR support

Mike Nichols, Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer for Xbox, suppressed rumors of virtual reality support by telling Gameindustry.biz that “we have no plans specific to Xbox” for VR, or even mixed reality.

The expression “specific to Xbox” can give Microsoft a way out, because it is possible that the company can take over technology from Windows. But that seems like a bull’s eye, because Microsoft has had a difficult time there too.

Start games

So far, only one launch game for the Xbox Series X has been revealed: Halo Infinite. The game will be released next to the console in holiday 2020 and will also be launched for Xbox One and PC. It is the first time that a Halo game has been launched with an Xbox console since the original game in 2001. Other games have not yet been confirmed, but these are also titles that we expect to launch with the system:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, announced during the Game Awards 2019, but not explicitly called a launch game, is the sequel to the original game from Ninja Theory and will be released for the Xbox Series X. The game was shown in a trailer that was completely in -engine runs, and will once again lead Senua in a dark and disturbing world.

Forza Motorsport 8

2019 appears to be the first year in which we have not seen a completely new Forza title since 2010, and this is almost certain to allow Microsoft to launch Forza Motorsport 8 with Xbox Series X. The series offers incredibly realistic visuals, making it an obvious shot.

State of decline 3

Undead Labs became part of Microsoft just before E3 2018 and State of Decay 2 was an ambitious but unpolished zombie apocalypse game. What better way to show how the series has been improved with the support of Microsoft than to turn a sequel into a launch game?

Fable 4

Playground Games is now also part of Microsoft and we have heard rumors that it is developing a new open-world Fable game in its second studio. It was a no-show on E3 2019, but this may well be because Microsoft wanted the game to be announced alongside a full unveiling of Xbox Series X.

Publication date

The Xbox Series X will be launched during the holiday 2020. A price has not yet been given, but based on pricing structures for consoles this generation, we expect it to cost around $ 400.

A second system?

It appears that a second Xbox system is being prepared, confirming earlier rumors we have heard about this. According to Kotaku, Microsoft is planning to launch a second version of the console with less power and without a disk drive. This console will not be able to achieve consistent 4K resolutions, but it is designed for those who do not need the brutal power expected from the more expensive variant or plan to use Project xCloud. We have heard that the second system will have a considerably weaker GPU – possibly around 4 TFLOPS – but this remains unconfirmed.

