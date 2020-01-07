Xbox Game Pass gets a new wave of games in January

Loading...

Microsoft has announced on Xbox Wire that a new wave of games will be released on Xbox Game Pass in January.

The new game wave includes Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and Tekken 7. As usual, the new game wave will be published regularly in the course of January. The exact dates can be found below.

Xbox Game Pass release schedule:

January 9th : Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

: Frostpunk: Console Edition, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet January 16: Tekken 7

Earlier this week, Microsoft posted a big surprise on its Game Pass service in the form of one of the most popular games, Grand Theft Auto V, in related news. Yes, you have heard that Grand Theft Auto V Game Pass has joined and is fully playable for anyone who has subscribed to the service.

It is also worth noting that a handful of titles will leave the Game Pass in January. LEGO City Undercover and Just Cause 3 will leave later this month.

What do you think of the new games for Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Xbox Wire