Xbox Game Pass for Console will get a new set of games tomorrow

Microsoft has announced on its blog that a new batch of games will be available in the console version of Xbox Game Pass. As usual, the new series of games will be released at regular intervals. Check out below to find out when to start the action.

Arrival on January 23

A plague story: innocence (Console and PC)

Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, young Amicia and her little brother Hugo lead you through a brutal, unforgiving world as they fight overwhelming opportunities. Experience this action adventure game developed by Asobo Studio as you journey through some of the darkest hours in history.

Indivisible

Immerse yourself in a fantastic world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience and gameplay that is easy to learn but difficult to master. Play as a fearless girl named Ajna, whose life will fall into chaos when her home is attacked and a mysterious force awakens in her. With a huge fantasy world to explore and a variety of characters to meet and fight with, help Ajna get to know herself and save her world.

Arrival on January 30th

sea-salt (console and PC)

Sea Salt is an action strategy hybrid where you are an old god who creates unfathomable horrors to destroy human lands. If you summon a barrage of minions, your army will emerge from the sea to take revenge on the religious figures who dared to resist you … and everyone else who stood in your way. You will make your sacrifice, and humanity will pay to deny you what you owe.

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Compete against over 100 anglers in an authentic career mode to become the best fisherman in the world. Re-enact bass, carp and predator fishing in custom multiplayer competitions and online tournaments with equipment from over 50 partners in real locations for 29 different species of fish.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Indivisible, Sea Salt, Fish Simulator World: Pro Tour will participate in the Xbox Game Pass starting tomorrow, January 23rd. Microsoft seems to be throwing a mixed bag of users this month as the new wave of games will consist of a variety of different games of different genres.

Earlier this month, Microsoft put the Grand Theft Auto V into the Xbox Game Pass, and fans loved it. The Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers an instant collection of games that range from third-party games to exclusive Microsoft games. Microsoft is always up to date, constantly adding new titles and it is definitely worthwhile to be a member.

