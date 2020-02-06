Xbox Chief: Amazon, Google are the biggest threats to Xbox Faces

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

This console cycle has not matched Microsoft or the company’s gaming ambitions. Xbox One’s lifetime sales are estimated at 46.52 million units, according to VGChartz. Call it 50 million when the Xbox Series X comes out, and you still have 35.8 million units less than the lifetime of the Xbox 360.

Given the pounding MS over the past seven years, you might expect the company to focus on moving the fight to the upcoming Xbox Series X to Sony. If so, someone forgot to tell Phil Spencer. Microsoft’s gaming president recently spoke to Protocol, where he reported on the future of gaming and where Microsoft believes the greatest threats to its own video game business will come from there.

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a lot of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors for the future,” said Spencer. “It’s not to be disregarded, Nintendo and Sony, but traditional gaming companies are a bit out of position. I think they could try to recreate Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.”

According to Spencer, Microsoft was ready to work with Nintendo and Sony on initiatives such as allowing players to play with and against each other on systems from different companies. He added, “I don’t want to get into a format war fight with these people, while Amazon and Google focus on how to get 7 billion people around the world to play. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”

Spencer made these comments in connection with an article on how technology giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Gaming or gaming-related services have increasingly monetized. Amazon owns Twitch, Facebook has Oculus, Apple launched its arcade service last year, and Google owns both Stadia and YouTube. That is why he is primarily concerned with the topic. But even in this context, Spencer’s comments are strange.

Sony first bought Gaikai (a cloud gaming service) in 2012. He launched PlayStation Now in 2014 and worked with Microsoft in 2019 to provide the service. It’s a little strange when Spencer treats Sony as if the two companies weren’t working together

The reference to “traditional” gaming companies is somewhat more threatening, as if Microsoft is not currently active in the traditional gaming business. After the 2013 debacle, I would expect Microsoft to highlight the Xbox Series X gaming capabilities. Media services, game sharing support, and streaming options are absolutely essential for some console audiences, but Microsoft blew up the entire last generation by focusing on all the wrong features of the new platform during the critical prep phase.

At best, it feels like Spencer is just mentioning Azure and Cloud Computing, since Microsoft has become a cloud-first company under Satya Nadella. In the worst case, it sounds like Microsoft is again misunderstanding what its own customers want. Game streaming services may be the future, but are not yet available. Nobody trusts Stadia. Nobody trusts Facebook. I really want VR to be successful, but the business market has grown faster than the gaming site and Sony, not Facebook, has the largest VR ecosystem through the use of headsets. Many people in the United States cannot buy the types of internet that are required to make flawless game streaming a viable substitute for local gaming.

Do you remember Crackdown 3?

It’s not the first time that Microsoft has caused a sensation over the supposed benefits of cloud rendering and the Xbox One experience better than PS4.

Eurogamer has written an important report on what happened to Crackdown 3 between 2013 and 2019. They conclude: “Looking back at the news of the time, it is difficult to avoid a feeling of exaggeration on the court and to determine whether it is due to different latency problems. Cloud gaming, as Microsoft had defined it in 2013 , failed due to the bandwidth of the users or the pure logistics to cope with a huge user base. “

Microsoft has been working on Project xCloud, its game service that leverages Azure’s back end and allows players to transfer their titles to any device they want to play company name as an advantage over Sony and the PS4. At least in areas with strong wireless connectivity, it’s an ecosystem game and possibly a good one. But the people most likely to subscribe to a service like xCloud are already gamers. xCloud could theoretically prevail against the switch if mobile gamers prefer the convenience of handball and the available space on the Sony / MS console. The kind of players who focus on Farmville and Facebook titles seem to be really less well suited to the company’s projects.

I don’t want to disparage Spencer because I’m open to the idea that MS has a fundamental idea for better Azure integration than we’ve seen before, but I don’t think Google, Facebook, and Amazon are likely to be the biggest Microsoft’s gaming competitors in 2020 or 2025.

