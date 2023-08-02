Twitter’s Premium Subscription Service Rebranded to X Blue, Now Offers Option to Hide Blue Checkmark

Twitter’s premium subscription service, known as Twitter Blue, has been rebranded to X Blue by the company’s owner, Elon Musk. A significant change that has recently caught users’ attention is the option to hide the blue checkmark. This article delves into the history of the blue checkmark, details about the rebranding, the new hiding feature, and other benefits that come with the subscription.

The Blue Checkmark

Twitter’s blue checkmark was once a verification system only available to certain users who completed the necessary verification steps. However, with Elon Musk allowing anyone to be “verified” through the Blue subscription, the system briefly fell into chaos. Key points regarding the checkmark’s transition include: Legacy verified accounts were distinguished by their original verification date. Musk initiated a democratizing process, briefly deactivating blue checkmarks for some celebrities before reinstating them. The blue checkmark system has been changed multiple times. Blue checkmarks are also given to users with one million or more followers.

Rebranding to X Blue

As part of the transformation to create an “everything app,” Twitter owner Elon Musk is rebranding the service to X. The rebranding process has included: Replacement of the little blue bird with an “interim” X logo, which briefly appeared as a flashing and strobing X sign atop Twitter’s San Francisco office building. Mention of “Twitter Blue” alongside “X Blue” in many locations. The intention of the rebranding may extend to the inclusion of a payment system in the future. More information on the transformation can be found here.

Hiding the Blue Checkmark

Subscribers to X Blue can now: Hide the blue checkmark on their profile and posts, though it may still appear in some places. Access the “hide your blue checkmark” option on the web and in mobile apps. Conceal their payment for the service, avoiding potential criticism or embarrassment. Some features may not be available while the checkmark is hidden, and Twitter has noted that the feature will continue to evolve.

Other Benefits of X Blue

In addition to the blue checkmark feature, X Blue offers various other benefits: Edit a post within a one-hour window. 50% reduction in ads. Prioritized rankings of posts in conversations and search. Post up to 25,000 characters, exceeding the standard 280-character limit. Upload videos up to 3 hours long or up to 8 gigabytes in size. Share of advertising revenue for Blue subscribers, initially based on ads displayed in replies to their posts.

Challenges and Opportunities

The transformation from Twitter Blue to X Blue is not without its challenges. Balancing the needs and expectations of both free and subscribed users can be complex. The temporary deactivation of blue checkmarks from celebrities, followed by a quick reversal, highlighted the potential pitfalls of this new approach. However, these changes also present opportunities:

Increased Customization: The ability to hide the blue checkmark and other subscriber benefits offers a more tailored experience to individual users.

The ability to hide the blue checkmark and other subscriber benefits offers a more tailored experience to individual users. New Revenue Opportunities: By expanding the features available through X Blue, Twitter can tap into new revenue streams and provide value to its premium subscribers.

By expanding the features available through X Blue, Twitter can tap into new revenue streams and provide value to its premium subscribers. Enhancing Engagement: Offering exclusive features to subscribers can foster greater engagement and loyalty, encouraging more users to explore the premium offerings.

Conclusion

The transformation of Twitter Blue to X Blue and the introduction of new features signify an evolving strategy under Elon Musk’s leadership. The ability to hide the blue checkmark may appeal to many users, reflecting a shift in how Twitter handles its premium service. Alongside the rebranding, the enhancements to X Blue indicate an ambitious effort to provide a more versatile and customized social media experience.