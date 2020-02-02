Xavier Johnson blows on cartridge for ’90s night, Pitt Panthers wants to win vs. Miami

It’s time to talk about it Xavier Johnson.

I typed that sentence halfway through the second half of this 62-57 Pitt victory over Miami Sunday at Petersen Events Center, fully expecting this to lead this story and set the tone for the rest of the play. Pitt was in the middle of wasting a nine-point break and had the Miami Hurricanes storm back at Petersen Events Center. Johnson, for his part, missed shots. And force the issue. And turn the ball around.

It was ugly.

“After I shot the shot and had the airballed – the (double) clutch – the coach told me, he said,” Shoot the ball, “Johnson said about his struggles on the podium after this. “He shouted at me and I said,” Okay, coach. ” And the next thing you know … ”

Yes, Mr. Johnson. What happened next?

Splash.

And then:

Yep. This time the same party, different perspective, my friends. Because it’s time to talk about Johnson – and how he wanted his Panthers to win on a sun-drenched Sunday here in Steel City. Pitt lost the lead, Miami rose by two, 53-51, after one Isaiah Wong layup with 2:41. Those three there from Johnson immediately turned the tables around, and Pitt never let go from there, seal it with a total of seven points from Johnson in a minute and a half, and then the victory cake with four clutch-free throws from Trey McGowens.

“The three from Xavier, the layout that makes contact – but he was decisive. And it wasn’t hesitant,” Jeff Capel said after the win. “Those are always great games, but especially when you’ve had the afternoon the way he had. For him at that moment forgetting everything and being who he is and doing that (is huge).”

However, let’s come back to Johnson’s three. Game on the line. His team had just coughed up the lead after he had surpassed Miami all day, and he had just missed a jumper and fell on the day for 15 (20 percent) shooting on the day, including a 0-for-6 from outside the arc .

But there was an interesting wrinkle in that poor shooting performance. Johnson looked very clean. He undoubtedly forced a few, but in general he took pictures that he should take. And that makes the difference.

“Look, we tell all our boys, this is the way I coach: if they are good photos, I can find them well. I will tell you if it is a bad shot. And what I consider a bad shot , might not be what someone else considers, “Capel said.” But I’m the one who matters. So I want my boys to have faith in shooting basketball. I don’t want them to be hesitant. And if they are “We tell them about it. It happens in our practice where boys will miss a shot or miss a few and suddenly they will pass and I will stop the exercise and tell them to shoot the damn ball. And so I want that our boys have faith in themselves like me in them when it’s a good chance. ”

Now back to Johnson and to that essential order. This is what happened immediately before those three in the first poison up there that gave Pitt the lead, the same possession:

Johnson dribbles on the attacking glass, penetrates … and finds Justin Champagnie along the baseline. From there Champagnie was stopped by DJ Vasiljevic some help from afar, so he kicked it back to Johnson, who drilled the shot.

Everyone will point to the pictures taken for Johnson in the end – and they were huge – but that up there is everything. View the calmness. He ensures a crucial offensive recovery, keeps his head upright, examines the scene and makes the smart game. Yes, italics for that. Because in the loss for Wake Forest and in the loss to Louisville and, and Johnson did the opposite during this season. He would take the job, channeling an “I against the world” mentality in an effort to lift his Pitt Panthers over the opposition.

It never works. That is not how a team game is played, nor is it how a point guard should work.

On sunday? Go ahead and watch the poison again.

That is calmness. And trust. And then the glances followed and Johnson drank them away in the stream of the offense.

Funny how that works.

