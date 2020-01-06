X-Men: The New Mutants Trailer

Loading...

If it feels like it was a long time ago that we heard about Fox’s horror episode for the long-running X-Men franchise, it has been that way. But now that a little time has passed since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the ball finally rolls onto the original thriller and fans have a brand new trailer to enjoy!

The new trailer for X-Men: The New Mutants is a perfect preview of how different the movie is from the previously released X-Men movies. The flashy X-Uniforms and sacred rooms of X-Mansion have disappeared. In their place? Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Strange thingsCharlie Heaton runs for their damn life. The three play together with Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt a group of young, inexperienced mutants whose capacities are finally coming to the surface. Unfortunately, they are also being held against their will in an extremely secret facility, and the only way to escape the horrors can give them even more scars. Watch the horrible trailer for the slasher-meet-X-Men swipe upwards before the film arrives at the cinema on 3 April.