‘X-factor’ star for posting D * ck pictures of DMs to reveal goosebumps

X-factor candidate Grace Davies is tired of guys posting their cock pictures on Twitter, so she does something about it. The 23-year-old singer promised her followers a lot on Sunday.

Did you get the message? Read on to see how her fans responded to the threat. It is much healthier than you might expect.

On Sunday, Grace announced that she was “fed up with rough news and rough pictures of rough men”. In response, the followers said they would “post” pictures of your cock without my permission “here without yours. “

I’m fed up with rough messages and rough pictures of rough men, just like for your information – if you would like to send me pictures of your cock without my permission, I’ll be happy to post them here without your permission. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

– Grace Davies (@gracedavies) February 9, 2020

It seems to have worked out considering Grace didn’t post any cock pictures in her feed. Fans apparently responded much better to the news – by sharing pictures of their pets.

Grace said that she loved getting these photos and wrote that she was “looking through pictures of puppies, kittens and rabbits” and “couldn’t be happier.” , ”

Watch Grace Davies on The X Factor.

Who is X Factor’s runner-up, Grace Davies?

Grace was runner-up in The X Factor UK’s 14 series in 2017. She was supervised by Sharon Osbourne and took second place in the hip-hop group Rak-Su. Grace played several original songs and covers by artists such as George Michael and David Bowie during the competition.

10 FUN FACTS ABOUT GRACE DAVIES FROM “THE X FACTOR UK”

Ever since Grace appeared on the show, she signed with Simon Cowell’s Syco record label. In January of this year, she released a single called “Invisible” along with an emotional music video. Check it out below.

