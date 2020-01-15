(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – A bill that will be submitted to the Wyoming Legislature in February would make some changes to the state’s definition of the crime of “voyeurism”.

The sentence for a person found guilty of voyeurism is set at up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000.

The proposed legislation would include the term “intimate areas” in the legal language.

“(I) Nimbus area” means any part of the pubic area, the buttocks, the vulva, the genitals, the female breast or the underwear of a person, which is intended to cover these parts. “It says in the bill. “” Intimate area “does not include intimate areas that are visible through a person’s clothing or intimate areas that are knowingly visible to the public.”

The applicable law already prohibits the use of cameras, video cameras or other recording devices in order to observe, film, photograph, film or film another person without their consent.

The proposed change would change this section so that “viewing, viewing, photographing, filming, recording, or recording someone else’s intimate areas” would be illegal without their consent.

The amended draft law would enter into force on July 1, 2020 if it is legally signed.

The bill is sponsored by representatives Crank, Blake, Burlingame, Dayton, Duncan, Freeman, Henderson, Newsome, Olsen and Stith as well as Senators Anselmi-Dalton and James.