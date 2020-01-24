Wyoming's bill would prohibit child marriages, requiring people to be 18 to get married

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Under Wyoming law, people over the age of 16 can marry or join a union.

Wyoming legislation will consider a child marriage restriction law that would raise the minimum age to 18 years. Both parties to marry or form a union should be 18 years old.

The proposal would also change the powers of parents and guardians when it comes to consenting to marriages or civil law associations in which their children are involved.

Article below …

Under current law, people under the age of 16 can marry if a guardian gives written consent and a judge in Wyoming agrees.

The proposed bill would require a minor to be legally emancipated under the law of Wyoming or another state to marry or to join a civil society under the age of 18. In Wyoming, people have to be 17 to be legally emancipated.

The proposed bill would authorize emancipation for the purpose of “entering into a civil marriage contract”.

If the law came into force, it would not bring about marriages or civil contracts that people have already made.

The bill is sponsored by Pelkey, Blake, Clifford, Connolly and Zwonitzer, as well as Senators Anselmi-Dalton and Nethercott.

The Wyoming Legislature will begin its 2020 budget meeting on February 10.