Wyoming's bill prohibits online sales of nicotine and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the next household meeting, Wyoming legislation will consider a bill that provides an age review for the remote sale of nicotine products and prohibits sales to anyone under the age of 21.

This bill also specifies the shipping requirements for nicotine products and changes the definitions of “electronic cigarettes” and “vapor material”.

If this bill is approved, sellers will not be allowed to sell nicotine products over the Internet or other remote methods unless the seller does an age verification on the buyer through an independent age verification service.

The proposed legislation states that “the age verification service used should compare public record information with the personal information the buyer entered during the ordering process to determine that the buyer is twenty-one (21) years old or older.”

The invoice states that a seller cannot sell to a buyer unless the seller uses a postal or shipping method that, once delivered, requires the signature of a person who is at least twenty-one (21) years old, before the tobacco product will be released.

According to the invoice, a seller could also take protective measures if a buyer did not have to identify himself to prove that he was 21 years old when the goods were delivered.

These protective measures are:

The buyer would need to create an online profile or account with personal information to confirm that the buyer is at least twenty-one years old, including but not limited to the buyer’s name, address, and a valid phone number, if any personal data available is checked by the seller on the basis of publicly available records and the delivery takes place under the same name and the same address;

or

The buyer must upload a copy of his official ID and a current photo of the buyer. This would be necessary to check that the buyer is at least twenty-one years old and that the delivery is made to the same name and address that is stated on the ID card provided.

The other aim of this bill would be to change the definitions of how “electronic cigarettes” are described.

Electronic cigarettes are defined as: “Any device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine material to the person using the device, and includes all parts, parts, and accessories of the device, as well as any vapor material that aerosolizes during use or to be evaporated from the device. “Electronic cigarette” includes, among other things, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, electronic hookah, steam pen and similar products or devices. “

The proposed law states that vapor material “uses any liquid solution or other material that contains nicotine and is consumed as an electronic cigarette. “Vapor material” includes liquid solutions or other nicotine containing materials that are sold with or in an electronic cigarette. “

If this law were passed, the new laws would enter into force on July 1, 2020.

The proposed law is supported by the Joint Revenue Intertim Committee. The Wyoming Legislature will begin its budget meeting on February 10th.