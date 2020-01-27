Wyoming's Barrasso among Trump's GOP defenders as a Bolton book increases the pressure

Senator John Barrasso claps during the inauguration in Wyoming 2019 in Cheyenne on Monday morning. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

By ERIC TUCKER, ZEKE MILLER and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators are under increasing pressure to call John Bolton to testify against President Donald Trump after impeaching a draft book by the former national security advisor that undermines an important defense argument – that Trump never does military aid is holding back to Ukraine on his request to help the country investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton writes in the upcoming book that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance from Ukraine until it helped him investigate Biden. Trump’s team of lawyers has repeatedly insisted, and Trump tweeted Monday that he never told Bolton anything like this.

Republican senators faced a crucial moment when they arrived at Capitol Hill to continue the Trump trial, in which the president’s defense lawyers began their defense. One, Jay Sekulow, appeared in the act on Monday to consider the relevance of Bolton’s allegations in the draft book.

“We are concerned with transcription evidence, we are dealing with publicly available information,” said Sekulow. “We are not concerned with speculation, allegations that are not based on evidence standards at all.”

Democrats are demanding affidavits from Bolton and other key witnesses. At least four Republicans are under pressure to stand up to the GOP leaders and to form a non-partisan majority to enforce the problem.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision is becoming clearer,” GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters. Maine Senator Susan Collins said she always wanted “the opportunity for witnesses” and the report on Bolton’s book “strengthens the case.”

But several GOP senators who met privately with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said nothing had changed. McConnell declined to comment.

“Really, there is nothing new here,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, No. 3 Republican. He dismissed the new information as an “attempt to sell books.”

“I think the President’s team did a great job on Saturday. I present the case and look forward to hearing it today and tomorrow,” said Barrasso.

Before voting on witnesses, Trump’s team of lawyers should contact several high-ranking lawyers on Monday to deal with the impeachment.

The team outlined the basics of its defense in a rare Saturday session and accused House Democrats of using impeachment proceedings to undo the results of the last presidential election and drive Trump out of office.

The White House has had Bolton’s manuscript for about a month and, according to a letter from Bolton’s lawyer, has contested the use of material that is classified as classified.

Democrats say Trump’s refusal to allow government officials to testify in the impeachment case only underlines that the White House is hiding evidence.

Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer said: “We all face a White House cover-up.”

Schumer relied on surveys to show that the public wants to hear from witnesses.

“We want the truth,” he said. “Like the American people.”

MP Adam Schiff, who heads the House Public Prosecutor’s Office, described Bolton’s report as a test for the senators sitting as judges.

“I don’t know how you can explain that you wanted to look for the truth in this process and say you don’t want to hear from a witness who had a direct conversation about the key allegation in the impeachment proceedings,” Schiff said on CNN.

Four Republicans would have to break their ranks to join the Democrats to call witnesses, which would prolong the process that was expected to end fairly quickly. The Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority.

Bolton’s report was first published by The New York Times and The Associated Press was confirmed by a person familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity. “The room where it happened; A White House Memoir ”will be released on March 17th.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot, headed by Bolton, said the manuscript had been submitted to the NSC for “pre-release review” and is currently undergoing a first review.

“No White House employee outside of NSC has reviewed the manuscript,” he said.

When the Times report went online on Sunday evening, the seven House Democratic managers immediately urged all senators to insist that Bolton be called as a witness and provide his notes and other relevant documents. Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, issued the same call.

Trump denied the allegations in a series of tweets early Monday.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump said. “When John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book.”

Trump said people could view transcripts of his request to Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelinskiy to see that there is no pressure for such investigations to get help. In this call, Trump asked Zelinskiy to “do us a favor” because he wanted to withhold nearly $ 400 million in military aid from the United States ally in the war with Russia.

Trump erroneously claimed on Monday that the Democratic-controlled house “never asked John Bolton to testify”. The Democrats asked Bolton to testify, but he did not appear to be deposed. They later refused to summon Bolton as they had others because he threatened to sue, which could lead to a lengthy legal battle.

Schiff said Bolton – known as a rich notetaker – should also provide documents.

Bolton, who sent this book manuscript to the White House for review, is now involved in a lawsuit with the White House because the manuscript uses direct quotes and other material from meetings and discussions with foreign leaders. This is from the perspective of a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak in the file.

The White House has asked Bolton to remove what he believes to be classified, said the person who has the book behind schedule.

Bolton left the White House a day before Trump finally released Ukrainian aid on September 11. He has already told lawmakers that he is ready to testify, despite the President prohibiting adjutants from participating in the investigation.

An acquittal is likely in a senate where a two-thirds majority would be required for the conviction. Still, the White House sees its Senate presentation this week as an opportunity to address allegations, defend the presidency’s powers, and prevent Trump from being politically weakened before the November election.

Trump faces two impeachment proceedings. He is accused of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate while withholding military aid. The other claims that Trump hindered Congress by instructing employees not to participate in the impeachment investigation.

Monday’s presentation should include appearances by Alan Dershowitz, who will argue that criminal offenses require criminal behavior, and Ken Starr, the independent attorney in the Whitewater investigation, who indicted President Bill Clinton. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is also expected to make arguments.

Democrats argued for three days last week against impeachment and warned that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to eradicate him before the 2020 election.

Once Trump’s team ends, the senators have 16 hours to address questions to both the House Prosecutor and the President’s legal department. Your questions must be asked in writing and Chief Justice John Roberts, who led the process, will read them out.