Wyoming Teton National Park has a high annual visitor rate

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – Grand Teton National Park had almost the highest number of visitors in 2019, while Yellowstone National Park had the slowest tourism year since 2014.

According to The Jackson Hole News and Guide, the number of visitors to Grand Teton in 2019 was only 2018 lower than in the previous year.

A spokeswoman for Grand Teton Park attributed increased visits during historically slow off-seasons, the periods between high and low seasons.

Grand Teton attracted 3.4 million leisure visitors, a category without people who just overtook, such as B. commercial truckers, officials said.

July was the busiest month in Grand Teton with 776,000 visitors, while fewer than 50,000 leisure visits took place in February, November and December.

Yellowstone, also in Wyoming, attracted just over 4 million leisure visitors last year, a decrease of 2.3% since 2018 and 5.6% compared to 2016 when the National Park Service hit a historic high during its 100th anniversary.

The parks in Wyoming are approximately 30 miles apart.

“I don’t know what to do with the difference between the two parks,” said Denise Germann, spokeswoman for Grand Teton. “But I think that our shoulder periods are a little longer. In 2019, we recorded a record number of visitors in March and August. “

