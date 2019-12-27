Wyoming sales and tax revenue increased $ 18.3 million to $ 360.8 million

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Compared to fiscal 2019, Wyoming sales and use tax collection is increasing.

In the first five months of fiscal 2020, which began in July, sales and user tax collections increased by $ 18.3 million from the first five months of fiscal year 39; fiscal year 2019.

So far in fiscal 2020, Wyoming has collected $ 360.8 million in sales and user taxes.

The article continues below …

This is according to a December report from the Wyoming State Economic Analysis Division.

"For fiscal year 2020, County Converse recorded the largest annual increase in collections by $ 10.3 million, followed by Campbell County with $ 2.8 million more in collections", said senior economist Jim Robinson. "The retail trade (+ $ 16.0 million) and financial activities (+ $ 3.4 million) sectors showed the path of gains compared to the same period in fiscal 2019."

(Wyoming State Economic Analysis Division)