Wyoming Purple Heart winner receives prestigious Thomas Jefferson Award

(National Weather Service in Riverton)

CASPER, Wyo. – Jack Darnell is based in Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and is a World War II veteran.

“Mr. Darnell is a World War II Marine Corps veteran who was injured and won the Purple Heart Medal during the famous Battle of Iwo Jima,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton.

In addition to his military service in the country, Darnell has been working as a weather observer for citizens in a cooperative weather program for over 31 years.

“He started daily weather monitoring in Jeffrey City as a COOP observer in 1988,” said the NWS.

Darnell received a “Thomas Jefferson Award” in December 2019, the most prestigious cooperative weather observer award from the National Weather Service.

“Of the more than 11,000 COOP observers in the United States, only five recipients per year in the United States are selected to receive the Jefferson Prize,” said the NWS.

Weather watchers have taken daily temperature and precipitation measurements along with reports of other weather factors since the program was founded over a century ago.

“There are very few observers who deserve this award as much as Mr. Darnell,” said Ralph Estell, manager of the data collection program. “Jeffrey City’s daily reports ensure that climate records continue in this remote part of Wyoming, and his commitment is remarkable.”

NWS in Riveton’s meteorologist Chris Jones added, “Mr. Darnell has a spirit of service that lives in his soul. We are grateful for his lifelong service to our nation, not just as a COOP observer. “