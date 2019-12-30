Wyoming "prevalent" flu as country sees 2,100 flu deaths this season

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo.- Across the country, approximately 2,100 people died from the flu during the 2019-2020 flu season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 4.6 million people have contracted the flu and 39,000 people have been hospitalized.

The flu is considered "widespread" in Wyoming, according to a weekly report from the Wyoming Department of Health.

"There have been 15 certified pneumonia and flu (P&I) mortality reports

since the start of the 2019-2020 influenza season, ”adds this report.

But more than 15 people may have died in Wyoming this season from flu-related illnesses.

"Tracking death certificates is the best surveillance system for capturing and

identify pneumonia and flu-associated deaths in Wyoming, "says the health department. "According to the CDC, the flu is rarely listed on death certificates. In addition, screening for seasonal flu infections is not done frequently, especially in the elderly who are most at risk for seasonal flu complications and death. "

“As a result, public health officials may not identify deaths associated with the flu in many cases; therefore, this surveillance system may underestimate the true impact of influenza-related deaths in the state. "

The CDC says that all regions of the country are experiencing high flu-like illnesses.

"The activity is caused mainly by influenza B / Victoria viruses, which is unusual at this time of year," adds the CDC. "The A (H1N1) viruses are the most common and are increasing in proportion to other influenza viruses in some regions."

The CDC recommends that people consider getting vaccinated.

"It is not too late to get vaccinated," they say. "Vaccination against influenza is still the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially serious complications."

“Antiviral drugs are an important supplement to the flu vaccine in the fight against the flu. Almost all (> 99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved antiviral anti-influenza drugs recommended for use in the United States this season. "