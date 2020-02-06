Wyoming Ophthalmological Association: Citizens oppose legislation that allows non-surgeons to perform surgery

(Pixabay)

CASPER, WYO – A piece of legislation that will be considered during the session of the upcoming legislative state in Wyoming would allow optometrists to perform scalpel or laser surgery.

According to the Wyoming Ophthalmological Society, most citizens are against this proposal.

“The Wyoming Ophthalmological Association, which represents eye surgeons and physicians throughout the state, commissioned a study in December 2019 on the attitude of voters in Wyoming with regard to eye health and safety,” the association said in a Thursday, 6 February. “The research was conducted by Magellan Strategies, a leading public opinion and opinion polling company with headquarters in Colorado.”

The poll showed that 78% of the Wyomingites are opposed to the proposed rule changes after being informed of the issue.

Senate file 29 is the legislation that society is concerned with.

“Last year the Wyoming State Legislature defeated similar legislation that allows optometrists open-end authority to perform more than 100 different types of operations on and around the eye,” the release adds. “Only five states throughout the nation have watered down their patient safety standards to the extent that SF29 would do in Wyoming. In the last four years, states have rejected optometric surgery 44 times in 19 different states. “

“A study commissioned by the Vermont General Assembly and released earlier this year by the State’s Office of Professional Regulation (OPR) recommends extending the optometric scope of practice with proposed” advanced procedures “(surgery). After consultation with stakeholders and extensive and thorough research, the Vermont OPR has determined that optometrists are not well trained and could not perform them safely in the proposed advanced procedures. “

Other findings from the survey include:

Almost 90% of households in Wyoming have at least one person who wears contacts or glasses.

More than 40% of households in Wyoming have at least one person who has undergone surgery in or around the eye.

82% of voters in Wyoming say that access to eye care is easily available to them and their families.

78% of voters in Wyoming oppose the changing Wyoming law to allow optometrists to perform eye surgery after hearing basic facts about the issue.

Because Wyoming legislators are considering a proposal to allow optometrists to perform some surgical procedures in and around patients ‘eyes, 60% of Wyoming voters consider training optometrists’ surgical experience the most important thing to consider.

“When it comes to eye health and safety, Wyoming people deserve the very best,” said David B. Wheeler, MD, PhD, president of the Wyoming Medical Society. “Although optometrists are valued members of the eye care health team, they are not doctors or trained surgeons. Only five states throughout the nation allow optometrists to perform certain scalpel and laser operations – and laser procedures by optometrists are not authorized at veteran administration facilities. The voters of Wyoming understand that there is no such thing as simple laser or scalpel eye surgery and are opposed to legislation that endangers the health and safety of their eyes. We hope that Wyoming legislators hear this message loud and clear and reject SF 29. “

