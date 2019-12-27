Wyoming oil and gas jobs down 700 from 2018

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Economic Analysis Division released a December report on the state of the economy on Friday, December 27.

Jobs in the oil and gas sector appear to be down from 2018.

"The number of jobs in the oil and gas sector was 12,400 in November, 700 less than a year earlier," wrote lead economist Jim Robinson.

On the other hand, requests for oil drilling permits increased.

"Since the beginning of the year, requests for oil drilling permits reached 27,632 at the end of November, compared to 19,254 in 2018," notes Robinson.

The price of natural gas is down from 2018, but the price of crude oil is up.

"The price of natural gas at the Opal Hub rose in December with the price of crude oil compared to November values," said Robinson. "The December 2019 price at Opal averaged $ 2.84 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) to date, compared to the average of $ 2.77 per MMBtu in November 2019."

“In comparison, the average price in December 2018 was $ 4.77 per MMBtu. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices averaged $ 59.20 per barrel. in December 2019, an increase compared to the average price in November 2019 of $ 57.06 per barrel. and was $ 10.25 per barrel. higher than the price in December 2018. "