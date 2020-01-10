Wyoming is the most conservative state in the country, Hawaii the most liberal

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to a data and analytics organization, Wyoming is the most conservative state in the country.

At the other end of the spectrum is Hawaii, which, according to HomeSnacks, is the most liberal country.

These are the top ten most conservative states, according to the ranking:

Wyoming West Virginia Oklahoma North Dakota Idaho South Dakota Kentucky Alabama Arkansas Tennessee

There are more conservatives than liberals in 40 countries. But there are more people in the states where the liberals are the majority, ”says HomeSnacks.

The ranking was determined using “voting patterns, current laws and guidelines and where people have shown red tendencies”.

“At 35%, Wyoming is by far the number one in terms of the largest gap between conservatives and liberals,” said HomeSnacks. “Wyoming residents elect stubborn conservatives to Washington every year, and it gets more conservative over the years.”

“The state has no income tax, but has budget surpluses every year. The state also ranked first in the nation because it was business-friendly. The unemployment rate is very low and oil and natural gas production is booming. Wyoming has by far the lowest abortion rate in the United States and the highest rate of gun ownership in the nation. “



