Wyoming House holds first floor session of 2020, 33 bills referred to committee

The restored living room can be seen from the gallery before the joint session of 2020 on Monday, February 10 (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – During their session on the first floor of the 2020 budget session, the Wyoming House of Representatives considered a number of proposed bills.

“It is so good to be back in this house,” said Steve Harshman, House President prior to the vote, and noted that the legislative body had returned to the Capitol after renovating the building.

“Budgets are people,” Harshman added. “It’s people in our provincial hospital … people who teach our children … people who make sure we stay safe, all those things.”

“We all have things that we have to compromise on … We have a lot of work to do, so thanks, and let’s get going.”

At least two-thirds of the House of Representatives must vote during a budget session to have a bill submitted. Those accounts that meet this threshold are then assigned to a commission.

At a vote of approval during the session of Monday, February 10, the House voted for the following legislative proposals:

HB0009 Abstracts of court records.

HB0010 Human trafficking penalty for later conviction.

HB0011 Qualified residential treatment programs.

HB0012 Violations of motor vehicles – sanctions.

HB0014 Drilling Units-risk fines and mandatory royalties.

HB0016 Consolidation of theft crimes.

HB0042 Good time allowances for imprisonment.

HB0015 School capital account.

HB0023 Change of procurement of school districts.

HB0051 Changes to procurement of professional services.

HB0052 Public works and contracts.

HB0053 Education accounts – investment income.

HB0136 Unclaimed real estate fund investments.

HB0094 Budget changes – executive.

HB0039 Distance education in a school district.

HB0040 School financing – model review.

HB0046 Financing of special education.

HB0081 Account for emergency water projects.

HB0097 Omnibus water bill – construction.

HB0019 Municipal priority rights franchise.

HB0020 Municipal bonds – digital securities.

HB0021 Insurance investment – digital assets.

HB0026 Tribal ID to vote.

HB0005 Driving licenses and IDs.

HB0006 Commercial operator registration and authority to work.

HB0007 Commercial learning permits.

HB0069 Nature conservation efforts-1.

HB0024 Medicaid birth costs recovery changes.

HB0031 Criminal law, mental health, substance use programming.

HB0003 Wyoming changes to the energy authority.

HB0004 Wyoming coal marketing program.

HB0045 Save settings for special purpose changes.

HB0131 Wage claim allocation and investigations.

HB0132 Changes to unpaid wage claims.

Committees to which these legislative proposals are assigned will vote for “pass”, “fail” or “pass amendments”.

Invoices that come from the committee then return to the full meeting. The House must then approve a bill on three readings before it is sent to the Senate.

If the senate approves the bill with no changes, the bill is sent to the governor’s office for consideration. If they address changes, the bill is assigned to the Joint Conference Committee to reconcile differences.

If that committee can reach a consensus, the bill is sent to the governor who can sign the bill or veto it. The House and the Senate can override a veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

