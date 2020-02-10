Wyoming House has submitted a bill that would have allowed Medicaid expansion

(Shutterstock)

CHEYENNE, Wyo – The House of Representatives in Wyoming killed a bill that paved the way for possible expansion of Medicaid services in the state on the first day of the 2020 budget session.

During the House floor session on Monday, February 10, House Bill 0075 received insufficient votes for introduction. During budget sessions, at least two-thirds of the House must approve a bill before it can be sent to the committee for further consideration.

The proposal would have explored an extension of Medicaid under the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act “to non-disabled childless adults under 138% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).”

The proposed legislation would have enabled the Wyoming Insurance Commissioner and the director of the Wyoming Department of Health (DOH) to work with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on options for increasing suitability for Medicaid in Wyoming, as prescribed by the governor. “

The Legislative Service Office says in a tax note that the exact financial impact of such a program depends on the details of what such an expansion plan would look like.

“The DOH (Ministry of Health) has prepared a report of 17 December 2019 entitled” Medicaid Expansion in Wyoming – Enrollment and Cost Projections. “” The LSO adds. “The DOH expects about 19,000 new Medicaid enrollments after 24 months.”

“This estimate also comes with uncertainty and can vary widely, with 90% of the scenarios for enrollment prognoses ranging from 9,000 to 32,000 new Medicaid registrants 24 months after expansion. This registration projection is expected to grow before it flattens out after 36 months. “

