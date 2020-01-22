Wyoming hosts the Magpul Governor's Cup shooting event for the fourth year

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – For the fourth year in a row, Wyoming will host the Magpul Wyoming Governors Cup United Shooting Sports League from July 31 to August 2 at the Cody, Wyoming Shooting Complex.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Magpul Wyoming Governors Cup back to Wyoming this summer, a prestigious event that highlights our state’s excellence in shooting and the firearms industry,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “I took part in the 2019 competition and was impressed by the accuracy, professionalism and enthusiasm of the participants.”

The event is organized by Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office. According to a WSP statement, the event brought hundreds of competitors and shooters to Wyoming.

According to the WSP, the multi firearms event of the United Multi Gun League comprises 12 stages with a mixture of bay and natural terrain at various distances of up to 500 meters.

Prizes include trophies, coins and medals.

Campsites are available for participants. More information is available on the WSP website.

Registration for the competition is available at: https://practiscore.com/2020-wyoming-magpul-governors-match-presentedby-vortex/register.