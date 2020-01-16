Mountain goats are considered invasive species in the Grand Teton National Park. (National Park Service)

CASPER, Wyo. – The National Park Service began a mountain goat removal operation in Grand Teton National Park in early January.

This operation involves air rifle shooters who shoot the goats in an attempt to kill the mountain goat population to reduce their potential to spread disease to bighorn sheep populations.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is against aerial blasting attempts.

Article below …

“The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission condemned the National Park Service’s proposed use of air syringes to remove mountain goats in the Grand Teton National Park (GTNP) at their meeting on January 15,” said Game and Fish.

“While we recognize Grand Teton National Park’s efforts to reaffirm the expansion of mountain goats in indigenous herds of bighorn sheep, the division has consistently expressed our concerns about the use of deadly aerial clearance,” said Brian Nesvik, wildlife and fish director. “We have already communicated our recommendation to use qualified volunteer hunters in a variety of ways to achieve their goals of reducing mountain goat populations.”

The Commission has passed a resolution demanding that aerial blasting be stopped to shoot the goats on the ground. The commission passed the decision unanimously.

“This decision to use spray flies contradicts all Wyoming values ​​when it comes to how we deal with wildlife management,” said Mike Schmid, Commissioner for Fish and Game.

Another commissioner pointed out that spraying the goats from the air could prevent their carcasses from being harvested.

“I leave carcasses to decay where this resource is not being used, and I do not allow athletes to monitor and train the park to harvest an animal – as is the case with moose. I cannot understand this decision,” Game and Fish Commissioner Pat Crank said.

According to Game and Fish, Nesvik wrote a letter to the acting superintendent of Grand Teton National Park asking him to rethink his plans.