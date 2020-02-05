Wyoming Food for Thought project for hosting a free breakfast

Customers taste fresh food offered at the Winter Makers Market of a Wyoming Food for Thought project. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER – Wyoming Food for Thought Project has been cultivating the community since 2012. This weekend, they invite the community for a free breakfast at the Winter Market, located at Good Food Hub on 420 West First Street in downtown Casper. Meet your neighbors and shake hands with your food producers.

“The Winter Market season has been extended to May and to celebrate, we are organizing a free breakfast! The public is invited to join us and see all the major local suppliers we have next Saturday, “says Cassie Murphy, coordinator of Food for Thought programs.

Along with the free hot breakfast, local coffee will be roasted by Pathfinder Coffee Project. Winter Farmers Market sellers are present because they sell their locally made food and products every Saturday. Cash, cards and EBT are accepted.

Products include jams and jellies, pastries, salsas, coffee and tea, tinctures, freshly cut greens and more. Breakfast takes place between 9 am and 11 am, but the winter market is open until 2 pm.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project is working on creating a strong and vibrant local food system. This is an integral part of ending hunger in our community. When everyone has access to good and healthy food, our community is better for it; Health problems are decreasing, mental health is improving and our community is becoming stronger.

For more information about all the work that Wyoming Food for Thought Project does, visit our website at www.wyfftp.org