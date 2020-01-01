Wyoming flies over Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl

Loading...

The University of Wyoming Cowboys celebrate after winning the Georgia State at the Arizona Bowl on Tuesday. (University of Wyoming Athletics via Twitter)

By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) – Wyoming wanted to get the most out of its bowl game after it was abandoned in the playoffs last year. Giving a first-year quarterback their first career start didn't seem like the best approach to achieving this goal.

Levi Williams managed it very well and the Cowboys start the 2019 season with a bowl win.

Williams scored four points, Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Wyoming knocked Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

"He was made up, made a lot of big plays," said Wyoming coach Craig Bohl. "He had a few things we wish we could have recovered, but for a freshman, for any quarterback, he played with a lot of balance and composure."

The Cowboys won six games to become eligible for the bowl in 2018, but ended up at home watching TV after they weren't among the 78 teams to receive bowl invitation.

Once at the 2019 Arizona Bowl, the Cowboys turned to Williams against Tyler Vander Waal, who entered the transfer portal but stayed with the team for bowl training. Williams did not back away from the spotlight, injuring the Panthers with his arms and legs.

He threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns, with 53 yards and a ground score for the Cowboys (8-5), who had 524 yards to end the season on a high note.

"He's a great leader, a freshman going up on the big stage like that," said Valladay, who had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia State (7-6) took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but struggled to stop the big Cowboys. The Panthers also returned the ball twice in deep drops in late Wyoming in the second half and suffered a crucial penalty that led to the Wyoming touchdown just before half time.

The mistakes spoiled Dan Ellington's grainy performance. The Georgia State senior quarterback scored 236 yards and two touchdowns despite a torn right ACL.

"They should write a book on Dan," said Panthers coach Shawn Elliott. "You speak from the heart, you speak from courage, you speak from leadership, you speak from enthusiasm, you speak from putting a program on the back."

The Panthers made a quick start, walking quickly for the TD Ellington Race on 4 yards and going up 10-0 after a basket.

The Cowboys took over, scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes. Williams threw an 18-yard TD at Austin Conway and, following an interception thrown by Ellington, he found Valladay on an 8-yard score to place Wyoming 17-7.

At the start of the second quarter, Williams had an interception deep in Georgia State on an ill-advised back kick. He had a similar throw just before half time, but it turned into a 51-yard touchdown when Ayden Eberhardt broke two tackles, crossed Georgia State high school and broke another tackle diving into the end zone.

The touchdown came after Georgia State was called for handling the bettor on a fourth and a 16.

"Here you are in a seven-point ball game, you feel like you are within striking distance and it happens," said Elliott. "It was a critical moment in the game."

Williams and Valladay connected on a 63-yard pass to open the second half and Valladay scored on a 1 yard run the following game.

Georgia State responded quickly, shooting 31-17 when Ellington hit Cornelius McCoy on a 44-yard TD.

Wyoming, however, continued to hamper the Panthers' defense. Valladay had two tackles on a 62-yard run, preparing for Williams' 6-yard TD run around the right end.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ellington made a valiant effort while playing injured, but the Georgia State defense gave up too many big pieces.

Wyoming had a huge attack day to end a disappointing end to the regular season with a win.

THE IMPACT OF ELLINGTON

Ellington tore his ACL against Louisiana Monroe on November 19 but continued to play, throwing for 2,291 yards and 21 touchdowns. The elder limped in the second quarter of the Arizona Bowl after being hit, but returned late in the quarter and continued to recover.

"He is a hard son of a gun," said Wyoming security Alijah Halliburton. "I didn't know you could run on a torn ACL and keep running on it."

NEXT

Wyoming loses four starters in offense in attack and five in defense. Williams is a freshman and Valladay is a sophomore, giving the Cowboys two key players who will return.

Georgia State only loses two attackers and one defense, so the Panthers should be in good shape to eventually set a new school record for victories.

