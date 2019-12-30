Wyoming faces Georgia State in Arizona Bowl

Loading...

Logan Wilson (Nick Seeman, UW Athletics)

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) – ARIZONA BOWL: Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) versus Georgia State (7-5, Sun Belt), in Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday at 2:30 am MDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Wyoming by 7.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT IS AT stake

Two of the best racing teams in the country face off in the wilderness for eight wins. Georgia State finished 13th in the FBS with the ball, Wyoming 26th.

KEY MATCHUP

Wyoming's defense against the Georgia State racing game. The Panthers average 245.2 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys finished sixth at the stop, keeping the teams at 99.4 yards per game. Something must give.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming: LB Logan Wilson. The elder was named a member of the Third All-American Team by the Associated Press and was the country's highest ranked linebacker by Pro Football Focus. Wilson was Wyoming's second tackler with 98 and had four interceptions.

State of Georgia: RB Tra Barnett. The elder was the key cog in the Panthers' ground game, with 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished 12th nationally in rushing yards.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The last two Arizona Bowls went into overtime. The State of New Mexico defeated the State of Utah 26-20 in 2017 and Nevada defeated the State of Arkansas 16-13 last year. … Wyoming plays in its 16th bowl game. Georgia State is in its third bowl in its sixth season at the FBS level. … Both teams have played at Texas State this season. Wyoming defeated the Bobcats 23-14 on September 7, Georgia State lost 37-34 in overtime on September 21.… Wyoming finished 11th nationally scoring the defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. … Georgia State has five more wins than last season, behind only Navy and Central Michigan in the FBS.

