Wyo lawmaker fears murder of Iranian general may endanger US soldiers and diplomats

CASPER, Wyo. – Representative Tyler Lindholm of the Wyoming House of Representatives expressed concern on Friday January 3 about the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

"The biggest question of the day is whether the assassination of Soleimani will endanger the lives of every American soldier and diplomat in the region?" Said Lindholm on Facebook. "I pray that the right choice has been made and that it does not add to the war in the Middle East."

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that Soleimani was killed in a US military air strike at an international airport in Baghdad, Iraq.

While Lindholm expressed concern that the murder could eventually lead to more violence, the American representative of Wyoming, Liz Cheney, said on Friday that she supported President Donald Trump's decision to 39; authorize the strike.

Oil prices surged on Friday, fearing that the air strike would spark an Iranian reaction, according to the Associated Press.

China, Russia and France have expressed concern over the massacre and what it could mean for world politics.

Another AP article discusses some of the potential consequences of the murder, including possible retaliation from Iran.