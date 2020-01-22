Wyo law enforcement agencies are investigating fuel theft from large equipment

(Courtesy of Uinta County Law Enforcement, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – Officials from the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating fuel thefts near Bridger Valley and other remote areas of Uinta County.

Officials said several fuel items in Bridger Valley had their fuel tanks opened and a significant amount of fuel removed last week.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model of a double truck with bare front tires. The suspect vehicle is believed to be using a portable tank or storage container to store and remove the fuel at the theft location.

Article below …

According to Uinta County law enforcement agencies, there have recently been several similar reported thefts in rural areas inside and outside of Uinta County, using fuel from equipment and batteries for large equipment.

“The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anyone who has equipment, fuel tanks, property and / or vehicles in an unattended or unsecured area to report any theft or suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.” UCSO said in a release on Thursday. “Please take measures to protect your equipment and property and use cameras when you have them available.”

If you have information about this or similar incident in Uinta County, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Uinta County, 307-783-1000.