Wyo. Department of Health announces new leadership for Behavioral Health

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Health has announced new leadership for its Behavioral Health Division.

WDH Director Michael Ceballos recently appointed Matt Petry Senior Administrator of the Behavioral Health Division. The change will take effect on February 1, 2020.

The Behavioral Health department includes mental health and substance treatment services, the early intervention and education program, the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander and the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

“We are lucky to have someone with so much experience in our key role in the department,” said Ceballos.

According to a statement from the Wyoming Department of Health, Petry has been the deputy director and chief financial officer of the Wyoming Community College Commission since 2008. His background also includes financial and management experience at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities and other private and public institutions, and healthcare management experience with Blue Cross Blue Shield from Wyoming and other companies.

Petry replaces Heather Babbitt, who has served as interim senior administrator since July last year. Babbitt remains as the deputy administrator at the Behavioral Health Division.

The department’s deputy director, Stefan Johansson, will continue to oversee state-wide Wyoming Life Resource Center and Wyoming State Hospital until a transition plan is in place.