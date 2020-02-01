Wyo Blvd., I-25 closed to high-profile vehicles, multiple closures on I-80 today

Wyoming Blvd. or ‘Outer Drive’ is seen on Saturday morning with a traffic camera. Extreme winds blow through Natrona County until Sunday for a winter storm. (WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo – Heavy wind today blows central and southern Wyoming ahead of a major winter storm that is forecast to fall to 11 centimeters of snow by Monday.

WYDOT today closed Wyoming Boulevard in Casper for light and high-profile vehicles, along with I-25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland.

The eastern lanes on the I-80 between Evanston and Rawlins are closed due to winter conditions and are likely to remain so to this day, with extreme warnings of falling from Cheyenne to Elk Mountain.

Article continues below …

US 30 from Granger to Rawlins is closed due to the weather, as are US 287 and WY 789 from Rawlins to Muddy Gap.

The National Weather Service in Riverton today warns of gusts of up to 70 km / h in parts of Natrona County as a winter storm enters the area.

Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically at night on Sunday when the snow starts, leading to a predicted 11 centimeters in lower altitudes, according to the NWS.