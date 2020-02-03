WYECON at UW is a partner with a $ 2 million grant to support pre-school education

Shutterstock

The Wyoming Early Childhood Outreach Network, also known as WYECON, at the University of Wyoming is a partner in the Early Childhood State Advisory Council, which has recently received a $ 2 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services. ” Administration for Children and Families.

“Families, young children, and early childhood educators in Wyoming have experienced the negative consequences of a lack of funding and disconnected or non-existent support systems for too long,” says WYECON Director and Assistant Professor Nikki Baldwin. “Research has long recognized the importance of early experiences in shaping children’s lives, and now Wyoming leaders acknowledge that we need to create a new vision to support our youngest children, their families, and those who care for them and educate them. “

The funding is said to be used to help the council use existing resources more efficiently; encourage partnerships between childcare and nursery school providers, Head Start programs and national and local governments; and improvement of transitions between programs for young children and school systems. The year-round project involves the development of an in-depth strategic plan and a comprehensive birth-age 5 age assessment, according to a UW statement.

Article continues below …

WYECON will act as UW partner on the council. Baldwin and her team will assist in the municipality’s efforts to identify and exchange best practices that support early childhood teacher training during their careers.

“The early childhood faculty of UW College of Education, with myself in charge, will work on identifying, researching and sharing best practices in teacher preparation and professional learning using online tools,” says Baldwin. “We will share important resources in a new online portal and create original content, including blog posts and podcasts. All of these resources will be aimed at improving the quality of learning opportunities for the youngest children of Wyoming. “

The Wyoming Early Childhood Advisory Council was established by an executive order issued in November by Government Mark Gordon.

The council consists of representatives from UW, the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming community college system, the Wyoming Legislature, early childhood educators, the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, and others with early childhood expertise.