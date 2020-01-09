WYDOT: The driver can walk away unscathed from a 30 meter avalanche slide

Loading...

(WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo. – The driver of a van was unharmed after his vehicle was hit by an avalanche slide on Thursday, January 9th.

The driver’s local truck gets stuck in the Glory Bowl slide that closed the WY 22 over the Teton Pass at around 12:30 p.m. The cause of this film is being investigated.

This slide was about 150 feet wide and 2-3 feet high when it came across the street.

“There was a white-out situation and someone had just passed me, so I assumed that the street in front of me was fairly clear. But then my truck gradually came to a stop and then stopped moving. I looked outside and was surrounded by snow, ”the driver said to WYDOT.

He was able to get out of his truck and leave the slide area. He doesn’t think his truck has been damaged.

A second slide was reported later that afternoon from the Twin Slide avalanche trail. This film was much larger than the first one, says WYDOT.

“The WYDOT crews reacted immediately (to the first slide) with the closure and began to clear the area of ​​recreational athletes so that a safe avalanche can be cleared,” said WYDOT. “When the crews were working, a second, much larger avalanche hit Milepost 11 near Twin Slide.”

WYDOT is still determining the exact size of this film.

“At first it appeared to be about 400 feet wide, but after viewing it, it’s probably a few hundred feet wide and about 10 feet tall,” said Bruce Daigle, maintenance supervisor at WYDOT.

The road closures remain, as are the area closures for recreational athletes until WYDOT can clear the road and carry out a “comprehensive avalanche reduction”.

WYDOT assumes that the closure will remain in effect until Thursday evening.

"WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be careful and careful with road workers and to follow all road closures.