Wyclef Jean is the latest celebrity to launch its own line of cannabis products. On Wednesday, Cali Life Cannabis announced its partnership with the artist and producer for its BOOM BAP collection, presenting its favorite flower mixes, pre-rolls infused with kief and flavored distillate.

“Living the American dream as an immigrant and the son of a preacher who was also a farmer inspired me to become a social entrepreneur,” Jean told Rolling Stone. “I am happy to have waited to join Cali Life. Not only will we create more jobs, which excites me, but I also hope that my homeland and Parliament will one day pass a law so that Haiti can grow and export cannabis. For now, be clear, every time you see this BOOMBAP Kush, you know it’s me! “

To celebrate his announcement, Wyclef Jean will present a set at the WEEDCon Hollywood Expo on Thursday, January 23, joining more than 80 cannabis sellers and special guests – including David Crosby, who will judge the prices of the WEEDCon Buyers Cup. Other performers include Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and multi-instrumentalist Little Feat Fred Tackett. The proceeds of the agreement will be donated to the non-profit organization Safety Harbor Kids.

Last year, Wyclef Jean released his ninth studio album, Wyclef Goes Back to School Volume 1. He performed at MTV VMA 2019 as part of a mix of rappers born in New Jersey, including Naughty By Nature , Queen Latifah, Redman and Fetty Wap.