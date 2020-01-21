Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker / USA. Agent in the upcoming Disney + series “The Hawk and the Winter Soldier” was photographed on Monday in both a Captain America and a military uniform.

In August 2019, it was announced that the 33-year-old son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His character Walker was first featured in the comics in 1986 as a villain named Super Patriot. He later replaced Captain America as a government-sanctioned superhero and eventually became known as a US agent.

The TV series follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) right after the events of the film “Avengers: Endgame” from 2019, in which Captain America displayed his shield on Wilson a.k.a. Falcon has shared.

In one of the new photos, Russell was seen in military costume with a noose on his arm. In others, he puts on a Captain America outfit in the same place. Photos show him waving and blinking with the Cap sign.

We were told that he shot two separate scenes in Atlanta on Monday.

The photos suggest that Wyatt could take on the role of Captain America even though Steve Rogers handed the shield over to Wilson.

Both Daniel Brühl (Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), who have appeared in previous films, have joined the cast of the show.

Wyatt’s father, Kurt, was already part of the MCU after seeing Peter Quill’s father, Ego, in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

