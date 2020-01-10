WWIII Memes, strange, prove that there is hope for the internet

Loading...

After an Iranian drone attack killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week, the online world saw two nations tumble toward a war that the world could consume – long-predicted World War III. Some Americans celebrated President Trump taking a stand against an old perceived enemy. Some planned protests. Many, including President Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, have made their thoughts known on social media, which may have helped stop a war before it started. Because this is the Internet, not all of these thoughts were nuanced policy positions. Many of them were jokes.

Moments after the news about the death of Soleimani became known and #WWIII started trending on Twitter, people began to meme. There were jokes about poor soldiers, about playing dead and being shot again, about how irritated Queen Elizabeth II must be about going through a new world war. Many of them contain images and GIFs from pop culture: SpongeBob SquarePants, Friends, Keeping up with the Kardashians. Especially on TikTok and among young people, the jokes tended to revolve around creative means to evade the (currently non-existent) version, from blocking US military organizations on Twitter to asthma to accepting the consequences and having a good time in prison. The meme even ended up in some primary school classrooms: “A former student who teaches fourth and fifth graders told me that his students are all joking about it,” says Viveca Greene, who studies dark humor at Hampshire College.

Jokes about WW III take some people over the age of 10 as definitely – offensive – not funny. It is easy to understand their point: avoidable death and destruction are generally no laughing matter, and a joke about them can trivialize the real suffering of strangers. The circle of joke and reprimand should now be known to everyone, but in the case of #WWIII the condemnation went well worldwide.

“What strikes me as unusual is the sharp reprimand by people in the Middle East who claim to be in far more dangerous situations than Americans who are concerned about the setup,” said Paul Lewis, author of Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict. Given that the people who are concerned about the concept do not currently exist, it is difficult to dispute that. However, these jokes and memes are not always signs of callous hearts and internet-making spirits.

Many people (including some meme makers) have identified jokes about World War III and design as coping mechanisms, and time-honored age-old. “There have probably been jokes about wars since there have been wars,” says Lewis, who studies humor and politics at Boston College. “Freud recognized such gallow humor as a final, desperate attempt by the ego to distance itself from an inescapably bad fate.” As the world has become more unpredictable and destabilized, memes have taken on an absurd ‘smile to cry’ tone. (See: most of 2019.)

Other experts believe that # WWIII jokes are less memetic mental balm than the type of disaster humor that people have observed since the early 20th century, when media consumption really reached the masses. “These jokes are not nice what we know about first aid workers. They do not have the same kind of absurdity,” says Giselinde Kuipers, cultural sociologist at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. mediated distance is between the joker and the crisis, such as when the Titanic sank or people outside of New York City heard about the 9/11 attacks.

Anyway, the motive for making the joke is rather self-service, but in general the superficiality of the action does not diminish the potential positive effects. “The large number of people reporting that they have learned what was going on with WWII by seeing memes on Reddit is amazing,” says Greene. “It’s not the end point, but humor has always been used to draw attention to problems in a way that doesn’t get people off as if you came up with a serious voice and a wagging finger.” Transferring abundant information in a comfortable, approachable format is a technique often used by white supremists and terrorist organizations such as ISIS to bring in new recruits. World War III memes do the same, but people are more informed about world events than about radicalization.

